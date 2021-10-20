Pochettino’s headache at PSG that neither Neymar, Messi and Mbappé together will be able to solve

French team has been suffering on the defensive part of the field and had to turn the game in the Champions League in the bowl of souls

Relying on the genius of Lionel Messi, the PSG turned against the RB Leipzig last Tuesday and won 3 to 2 in the Champions League.

Despite the dream attack with Neymar, who did not play on Tuesday, Messi and Mbappé, the problem for the French club at the beginning of the season has been another: defense.

In 14 games this season, PSG have conceded exactly 14 goals, having scored 30.

The weakness of the sector was exposed against Leipzig on Tuesday in goals taken by PSG.

In the first goal, RB Leipzig took advantage of a wrong shot by Marquinhos and a huge hole in Hakimi’s back and turned the ball to Angeliño. The lateral crosses, the ball crosses the entire area, neither Marquinhos nor Kimpembe cut and André Silva appears on the back of Nuno Mendes, who was also late in the bid, to score.

In the second goal, another reversal for Angeliño on Hakimi’s back, the Spanish full-back had all the time in the world to calculate the cross. PSG’s defense missed badly on the offside line and Mukiele appeared completely free in the area. The Frenchman even completed the plate on the ball, he didn’t even need to head.

In addition to the goals taken, PSG also suffered from holes in their defense, especially behind Hakimi and Nuno Mendes, and even saw RB Leipzig hit the post.