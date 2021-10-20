Porn movie is shown during weather forecast in American newspaper

The US news program KREM in Washington came under fire after accidentally showing a 13-second clip from a porn movie during the weather forecast. The paper was live and none of the presenters noticed the adult content video in the background.

On the occasion, anchor Cody Proctor talks about the weather forecast with presenter Michelle Boss and none of them seem to notice the pornographic scenes on the set. “How long will it last?”, asks Cody about the weather forecast.

The meteorologist then replies to the presenter: “It can’t last forever, but it can last until the beginning of the week at least. And it looks like we’re going to have some bonus days of good weather after a mild weekend and beautiful temperatures,” she replies. Michelle. The conversation between the two ended up having a double meaning.

“An inappropriate video was aired in the first part of the show. We are working diligently to ensure that something like this doesn’t happen again.” It remains to be seen whether the insertion of the video into the broadcast was an employee’s fault or the work of a hacker attack. Triggered, the police said they were investigating the case and so far no one has been held responsible.

