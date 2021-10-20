Post-credits scenes from ‘Eternos’ got the audience EXCITED about the future of MCU

Journalists and audiences at the premiere were thrilled with the two post-credits scenes of ‘eternal‘, which promise a new villain for Marvel’s future in theaters.

“Eternos’ post-credits scenes generated wild and noisy reactions from the audience at the premiere. Both are very, very exciting.” revealed ComicBook’s Brandon Davis.

“Eternals is Marvel’s version of the Justice League of Zack Snyder. A film that relies on a cast of unknown characters and does it with great success. Chloé Zhao’s direction is excellent. Easily one of the most beautiful Marvel movies of all time. Post-credits are INSANE too.” said Scott Menzel.

The principal Chloe Zhao confirmed that ‘eternal‘ doesn’t have one, but two post-credits scenes and both are surprising and important.

“Yes! Don’t just stick with the first post-credits scene – stick with the second too. They are equally important in weight and both have big surprises for you,” she revealed.

“Masterpiece”, “Incredible”, “Spectacular”: Check out the first reactions to the long-awaited ‘Eternals’!

Remembering that ‘Eternal’ is directed by the winner of the Oscar Chloé Zhao (‘Nomadland’), and premieres in November 4th in theaters around the world.

‘eternal‘ follows the journey of near-immortal beings, products of the evolutionary divergence that gave rise to the human race millennia ago. The characters relate to several concepts already introduced in the universe’s previous films, from the Celestials (which came out in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy‘) to Thanos, whose own mother was one of his victims.

The cast also has Salma Hayek (Ajak), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Read McHugh (Sprite), gemma Chan (Sersi), Kit Harington (Black Knight), Barry Kheogan (Druig) and Richard madden (Ikaris).