Pregnant women not vaccinated against Covid are 5 times more likely to die from the disease

Pregnant women and mothers without any vaccination against Covid-19 are five times more likely to die than those who received two doses of the immunizing agent. This is the conclusion of a survey by the Brazilian Obstetric Observatory Covid-19 (OOBr), released this Tuesday (19).

The observatory analyzed public data, considering pregnant and postpartum women hospitalized for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) and with positive tests for Covid-19, across the country, since May 2021, when this group was included in the vaccination campaign, until October 13th.

Among those without any immunization against Covid-19, the lethality, considering only severe cases, is 14.6%. On the other hand, in the group with at least one dose, the percentage drops to 9.3%.

When comparing the group that did not receive any dose of the immunizing agent against Covid-19 and pregnant and postpartum women with a complete vaccine schedule. The mortality rate of 14.6% in the non-immunized group drops to 3.2% in the two-dose group.

These data allow the conclusion that the chance of death of a pregnant or postpartum woman with SARS due to Covid-19 who did not receive any dose of the vaccine is 5.26 times greater than that of those with the complete cycle.

Also according to the survey, across the country, 80.4% of pregnant and postpartum women hospitalized with SRAG and with positive tests for Covid-19 did not take any dose of the vaccine. Only 4.3% of women in these conditions of hospitalization declare having taken both doses of the immunizing agent.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 18,306 admissions by Covid-19 of this population group have been registered in Brazil. As of May this year, after the start of immunization of pregnant and postpartum women, there were 3,972 serious cases of Covid-19 with hospitalization among these women.

Researcher Agatha Rodrigues, professor of statistics at UFES and coordinator of the OOBr, ponders that there may be gaps in public data, as they depend on the complete filling out of the patient’s file.

According to the OOBr, only 20% of Brazilian pregnant and postpartum women took at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Also according to Agatha Rodrigues, there is resistance to vaccination by these women, as they are very susceptible to false news that the immunizing agent compromises fetal development or maternal health. The researcher informs that vaccination is indicated for pregnant women at any gestational period.