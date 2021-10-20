Premier League passes ‘anti Newcastle and Manchester City’ law that could change market

Law prevents clubs from having sponsorship associated with their owners

the clubs of Premier League passed a temporary rule on Monday to prevent teams from making sponsorship deals with companies linked to their owners, sources told ESPN, to an extent that may restrict new Saudi owners of the Newcastle.

First reported by The Guardian newspaper, Newcastle and Manchester City they were the only two clubs to vote against the proposals, which will run for a month. Newcastle’s legal team argued that the amendment is illegal.

Fair Play Financial rules state that clubs must restrict their spending based on their income – which includes sponsorship deals. However, sponsorships involving companies linked to club owners are being investigated, with City facing a Premier League investigation into the deal with UAE company Etihad Airways.

City, which belongs to Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mansour, has denied any wrongdoing.

Earlier this month, a Saudi Arabia-led acquisition of Newcastle was completed with the Public Investment Fund (PIF) buying the Premier League club from former owner Mike Ashley in a deal worth just over £300 million.

The Premier League, which came under pressure to veto the deal last year, said it had received “legally binding” assurances that there was a clear separation between the PIF and the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, despite the PIF being chaired by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The club’s new owners saw their first league match on Sunday, in a 3-2 loss to the tottenham, in St James’ Park.