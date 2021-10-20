President of Ecuador decrees state of emergency

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso declared a state of emergency that militarizes the fight against violence and drug trafficking, giving special protection to security agents to act without the risk of being prosecuted. The state of emergency also makes it possible to press for the treatment of reforms in a context where the opposition threatens to remove the president and the president threatens to dissolve parliament.

The state of emergency will take soldiers to the streets and will rule for at least 60 days throughout the national territory, but with an emphasis on provinces where crime rates are higher.

“The law must intimidate the offender; not the cop. Members of the forces of order, act with the courage that characterizes you! This government will pardon all those who are unjustly convicted of doing their job,” announced Lasso in a statement through the national radio and TV network late on Monday 18.

The president has included shielding those who fight violence by creating a legal unit for the special protection of security agents, both the police and the Armed Forces, who are prosecuted as they do their duty.

“We will give the forces the support they need to act against crime. The Armed Forces will be felt strongly,” guaranteed Lasso, who also announced General Luis Hernández as the new Defense Minister, after the resignation, hours earlier, of Fernando Donoso.

pressure on parliament

The state of emergency, on the other hand, allows the president to urgently send to Parliament two of the three proposals contained in the controversial bill Creating Opportunities for the reactivation of the economy: tax reform, labor reform and investment law.

The urgency character, via a state of exception, imposes on the Parliament an accelerated treatment within 30 days, after which the bills become laws even if they are not treated.

In September, the president had sent the three reforms in a single bill, but the Parliament, with an opposing majority, rejected the text, returning it to the Executive.

cross death

The project Creating Opportunities is the banner of the Guillermo Lasso government, who warned opposition leaders that, if they obstruct the reforms, it will decree the so-called “cross death”, an instrument provided for in the 2008 Constitution.

The deliberate obstruction of a national development plan is an argument for triggering this unprecedented mechanism.

“The timer is running. The decree is ready. If they block the laws, we’re going to cross-death,” warned Lasso on Friday the 15th.

Upon dissolving the Parliament, the National Electoral Council will have to call new general elections, including for president. Meanwhile, Guillermo Lasso will be able to rule by decree.

“The Constitution was made to measure for a hyper president. Whoever holds that position can anticipate the opposition’s move by trying to unseat a president. A signature is enough for the president to dissolve Parliament first, although he will also be subject to new elections later,” explains Ecuadorian political scientist Simón Pachano, from the Latin American Faculty of Social Sciences (FLACSO), to the RFI.

Presidential removal under threat

Therefore, the “Death Crusade” can also act as a shield for the president, should lawmakers decide to unseat the president following the Pandora Papers investigation.

On Monday 18, an investigative legislative commission began collecting the testimonies of more than 40 people who will be called to testify, including the president himself, his wife and his son.

The investigation is expected to conclude on November 6 with a report indicating or not the removal of President Lasso.

With the support of just 35 of the 137 members of Parliament, Guillermo Lasso is in the grip of a left-wing majority that rejects the reforms and wants to find out if the president has violated the law that, since 2017, has barred civil servants and politicians from owning property. in tax havens.

President Guillermo Lasso guarantees that he got rid of all 14 offshore companies as of the 2017 law and that he never evaded taxes. He accuses the opposition of trying “a conspiracy to strike democracy”.

