Pressure for Sylvinho’s resignation dominates Corinthians. Players make pact to save him – Prism

“OUT SYLVINHO

“Although Corinthians’ board of directors has made important signings, the performance on the field remains below expectations by the Faithful Torcida.

“On the part of players we want Cássio, Fagner, Fábio Santos, Gil, Renato Augusto (more experienced players in this group) who cover more of this squad on the field.

“On the technical side, there is a lack of tactical definition. Therefore, there is no excuse to keep a coach like Sylvinho, he is weak. There is no space at Corinthians.

“Since he was hired, he hasn’t managed to organize the squad, he hasn’t known how to build a strong team as it should be, and he continues to insist on squads that never worked out and still doesn’t even carry out all the substitutions he has at his disposal in a match.

“Corinthians is not for beginners and interns. It doesn’t know how to climb. It doesn’t know how to motivate. It’s not for Corinthians. Roberto de Andrade, out!

To Mr. President Duílio, honor his words.

“Outside Sylvinho.”

The manifesto of the main Corinthians fans, Gaviões da Fiel, after the defeat against São Paulo has great weight in Parque São Jorge. The wing that politically dominates the club since 2007, with the first term of Andrés Sanchez, has its strength in the organized. They gained strength, respect, votes and even fear within the club.

For 14 years there has been an alliance between the leaders of the situation and the directors of the main organizations. They are advised, informed first-hand of countless decisions made by the presidents who have passed through Corinthians. There were conflicts, disagreements, even public ones, but smaller than they could be.

Andrés has already been demanded a lot, cursed. But there were always meetings and situations worked around.

Just as there are command changes at Parque São Jorge, there are also organized ones. And tolerance, especially in relation to football, keeps getting smaller.

The Sylvinho case is symbolic.

President Duilio Monteiro Alves was under a lot of pressure. He took over the club with a debt of more than R$ 1 billion, with a very weak cast. Vagner Mancini had managed to avoid relegation at the Brazilian Nationals in 2020. And he had warned that if the club didn’t sign important players, the season would be ‘terrible’. Players did not come and the coach ended up summarily dismissed, after the club accumulated eliminations in the Sudamericana, for Peñarol, and in Paulista, against Palmeiras.

Duilio went through two consecutive vexations. He invited, guaranteed that the club would make great signings, offered very high salaries to Renato Gaúcho. And even for the Uruguayan Diego Aguirre.

The two turned their backs on Corinthians.

That’s when the football director and former vice president nominated Sylvinho. Tite’s former national team aide, who refused to lead the Olympic team in Tokyo, to take over at Lyon. In his first experience as a coach, he spent only 11 matches, being embarrassedly fired, after the worst start to the season in the last 24 years for the French club.

He left in October 2019. He spent 19 months without working until Corinthians invited him. I was living in Porto, Portugal.

The fact of being a Corinthians idol served as a shield, as did the fact of having weak players. That was when Duilio and Roberto de Andrade decided, despite Corinthians’ debts, to invest in great experienced athletes without a contract. That’s how Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Roger Guedes and Willian arrived. In addition to having everything right with Paulinho, as of January 2022.

All of a sudden, the Brazilian changed its character. Sylvinho no longer had to fight for survival in Serie A, due to the obligation of a place in Libertadores.

Before the reinforcements, Corinthians had played 14 games at the Brazilian Nationals. Four wins, four losses and four draws. 12 goals in favor. 14 against.

After the arrival of the quartet, there were 13 matches. Six wins, five draws and two defeats. With 16 goals in favor and 10 against.

It turns out that Corinthians has been unstable. Even in the series of nine unbeaten matches the criticism mounted, the main one being the reliance on individual plays. In the last three against Sport, Fluminense and São Paulo, the team proved worse. Predictable, very well marked, despite the victory against the Cariocas.

Losing to rivals Palmeiras and São Paulo always brings a shock to Corinthians. Hence the pressure for Sylvinho’s dismissal grows. Since the sprint for Libertadores is stalled.

But Duilio Monteiro Alves gave Sylvinho his word that he would have high-level reinforcements, and above all, time to work. Therefore, the contract, with a fine, until December 2022.

Duilio yesterday assured advisers from his political group that he would not fire Sylvinho. But he and Roberto de Andrade will back it up with the right to demand better football. In the important clash on Sunday, in Porto Alegre, against Internacional.

Some of these board members asked the Gaviões da Fiel board for patience. And to continue supporting the team in this decisive straight. And that he made a deeper assessment at the end of the Brazilian Nationals.

Players, especially experienced ones, know in detail what happens. And they pledged to support Sylvinho. They don’t want you out.

The coach knows he is in a very difficult time.

But trust Duilio’s committed word.

In other words, the brief peace at Corinthians is over.

The match against Internacional will have enormous weight for the club’s future.

Sylvinho knows that defeat can be costly.

And whoever defends the name of an Argentine for his place.

Juan Pablo Vojvoda, Fortaleza coach…