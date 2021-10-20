prices soar and turnover increases; check the quote

Soy prices showed good highs this Tuesday in the main squares of the country, motivated by the fourth consecutive high in Chicago and the rise of the dollar, which touched R$ 5.60. The movement improved, given new levels.

“There was a reasonable volume of business. At the port, the indications for November/December reached R$ 175.00”, informed the analyst at Safras & Mercado, Evandro Oliveira, who calculated deals involving at least 100,000

tons.

– Deep Step (RS): the 60 kg bag went from BRL 168.00 to BRL 169.00

– Region of Missions: the price increased from BRL 167.00 to BRL 168.00

– Port of Rio Grande: the price went from BRL 171.00 to BRL 173.00

– Rattlesnake (PR): the price rose from BRL 168.00 to BRL 169.50 per bag

– Port of Paranaguá (PR): the bag advanced from BRL 170.00 to BRL 173.00

– Rondonópolis (MT): the bag increased from BRL 163.00 to BRL 166.00

– Gold (MS): the quotation increased from BRL 160.00 to BRL 161.00

– Rio Verde (GO): the bag went from BRL 161.00 to BRL 163.00

Chicago and the soy

Soy futures contracts traded in Chicago Commodity Exchange (CBOT) closed Tuesday with higher prices. It was the fourth consecutive session of gains, given the prospect of increased demand for the American product.

Market sentiment is that trade talks between the United States and China will advance, which could yield greater Chinese demand for the US oilseed. Recent signs show that China is

present in the market.

Today, the market was also supported by the rise of oil prices in the international market and its effects on the prices of vegetable oils in several countries.

Soybean contracts for November delivery closed up 6.50 cents a bushel or 0.53% at $12.28 a bushel. The January position was quoted at $12.37 a bushel, with a gain of 8.00 cents or 0.88%.

In by-products, the December position of bran closed with an increase of US$ 4.70 or 1.47% to US$ 322.60 per ton. In oil, contracts maturing in December closed at 62.39 cents of the dollar, up 0.37 cents or 0.59%.

Exchange

The commercial dollar closed the session at R$ 5.5950, up 1.35%. The US currency was heavily pressured by the uncertain and turbulent fiscal scenario, which continues to worry the market, which fears the government will break the spending ceiling.