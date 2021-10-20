Priscilla Alcantara Announces Album Release After Win at ‘The Masked Singer’ | TV and Series

After winning the first edition of “The Masked Singer Brasil”, Priscilla Alcantara announced the arrival of another album.

Celebrating her achievement in the program, the 25-year-old singer said that the album “Have you learned to love?” arrives at the market this Friday (22).

“My unicorn, thank you. You chose me when I most needed to remember that music is not only my job, but my dream. Champion of ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’. And to celebrate: my new album ‘Você Aprendeu A’ Love?’ this Friday, midnight,” announced Priscilla.

Wearing the reality unicorn mask, the singer competed in the grand final against three other famous people: actress Jessica Ellen, who was the mirrored cat, also actress Cris Vianna, dressed as a macaw, and actor Nicolas Prattes, who was the monster .

Before joining the program, Priscila released five albums in her 12-year gospel career. Or “Christian pop,” as he always used to rectify.

Now Christian pop has become just pop. Released in August, the EP “Tem Dias (Expansão)” was another milestone of the beginning of a new era (listen to songs and interview on the podcast above).

Priscilla Alcântara talks about her ‘transition’ from gospel to pop music

Priscilla was the host of the program “Bom Dia e Cia” for eight years and has been deconstructing the image of a former child star, voiced by religious songs. Lucas Silveira, from Fresno, is in charge of helping her through what she calls “the transition”.

Among the most recent songs, “Boyzinho” draws attention: it is an electronic pop with a certain warmth in the verses.

“Writing about romance, about breaking up, about celebration and having fun has always been something that has been with me, because it’s part of the human experience. I’m a believer, but I’m also a person,” explains Priscilla to g1 (see interview and clips in the video above).

2 of 2 Priscilla Alcântara and Yudi Tamashiro presented SBT’s ‘Bom Dia & Cia’, between 2005 and 2013 — Photo: Roberto Nemanis/SBT/Divulgação Priscilla Alcântara and Yudi Tamashiro presented SBT’s ‘Bom Dia & Cia’, between 2005 and 2013 — Photo: Roberto Nemanis/SBT/Divulgação

Priscilla also says that, for the past four years, she has been talking about this change with her fans. “I’ve been demystifying some taboos that the people of the Church have always carried, due to religion.”

For her, the “great magic” of writing and releasing music is writing something that makes sense in the life of someone she’s never met.

“In no way in this musical genre shift am I going to change or transform into something that alters my identity.”