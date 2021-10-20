Priscilla Alcântara is a unicorn and wins the final

Priscilla Alcântara is the winner of the first season of “Masked Singer Brasil”. The 25-year-old singer defeated the monster in the final by singing Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” in the final battle.

The former presenter of “Bom Dia & Cia” on SBT surpassed actor Nicolas Prattes, who appeared on the program as the monster. He chose “Uptown Funk” by Bruno Mars.

I am very happy and thrilled. I accepted right away because I saw an opportunity to serve people with my gift at such a difficult time. An opportunity to provide profound things with my voice. Nothing would be noticed but my voice and that was my dream.

Priscilla Alcântara at ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’

The singer scolded Simone after revealing her identity. “I’m going to fight you. One day you called me and I turned my head. You always called me to try to find out,” he joked.

You can just sing, but playing the character is a different thing. The biggest challenge was appropriating myself, honoring those who wrote the songs and bringing new versions as tributes.

When saying goodbye to the judges, Priscilla also joked about the costume. “It’s great to look at you guys. I could only look at the ground. From you guys, I could only see from the waist down.”

After winning the program, the singer and presenter earned R$ 100 thousand reais and will also be entitled to R$ 150 thousand to spend on one of the services that sponsor the attraction.

Without the mask, Priscilla celebrated her victory in the season of “The Masked Singer Brasil” singing her pagoda version of “Single Ladies”, which was praised by Taís Araújo in the attraction.