Priscilla Alcântara is the unicorn and wins the first season of ‘The Masked Singer’ | Television



Priscilla Alcântara is the great champion of the first season of ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’ – Reproduction

Published 10/20/2021 07:46

Rio – The gospel singer Priscilla Alcântara, 25 years old, was the big winner of the first season of “The Masked Singer”. The final aired on TV Globo on Tuesday night. Priscilla got the better of the Monster, whose real identity was actor Nicolas Prattes. As a prize, Priscilla earned R$100 thousand reais, in addition to R$150,000 to spend on one of the services that sponsor the program.

In the last battle, Priscilla sang “I Will Alway Love You” by Whitney Houston, while Nicolas chose “Uptown Funk” by Bruno Mars. “I’m very happy and emotional. I accepted right away because I saw an opportunity to serve people with my gift at such a difficult time. An opportunity to provide deep things with my voice. Nothing would be noticed but my voice and this it was my dream,” said Priscilla upon discovering that she was the great champion.

Throughout the season, singer Simone, the show’s judge, correctly stated that the unicorn was Priscilla. The young woman scolded her friend. “I’m going to fight you. One day you called me by name and I turned my head. You always called me to try to find out,” he said. “You can just sing, but playing the character is a different thing. The biggest challenge was appropriating myself, honoring those who wrote the songs and bringing new versions as tributes,” he added.

When saying goodbye, Priscilla celebrated being able to take off the costume. “It’s great to look at you. I could only look at the ground. From you, I only saw from the waist down,” he explained.

And the second season of “The Masked Singer Brasil” is already confirmed for 2022, with a change in date. Now the attraction will be shown on Sundays.