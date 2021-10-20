Priscilla Alcântara wants to duet with Ivete Sangalo after The Masked Singer

Priscilla Alcantara was the great champion of the first season of The Masked Singer Brasil, beating Monstro, who was actor Nicolas Prattes, in the big decision of the program. In an interview with GShow, Priscilla revealed that she now wants an unprecedented partnership with Ivete Sangalo.

“Ivete liked Unicórnio and now she’s going to have to try it, recording with the girl inside Unicórnio (laughs)”, he said.

And who knows, in a song performed by Ivete Sangalo herself, which Priscila sang on the program. “One that made a big impression on me was ‘When the Rain passes’, because I’ve been singing since I was little. Maybe I have prepared a version?”, he said.

Priscilla, who has already had a career as a singer since she was a child, stated that the experience made her “more daring and empowered” and also showed other possibilities of the “artist Priscilla” as she defined it.

“Unicórnio showed other possibilities of Priscilla the artist. It gave me the opportunity to perform songs that maybe as Priscilla I would never have the urge to go there and perform. The public can expect a very bold and empowered Priscilla”, he said.

The champion of The Masked Singer Brasil also said that the fact of playing Unicórnio gave her possibilities to do things on stage that she might not have done before.

“The Unicorn added a lot. He showed other possibilities of Priscilla artist, interpreter. It gave me the opportunity to interpret songs that maybe as Priscilla I would never have the urge to go there and that fantasy made it possible for me. Trying out other themes and now Priscilla feels empowered to bring this to her”.

“That experience reminded me why I do what I do. That I’m not just a brand, just a name. I am someone who wants to serve people with voice and art. And I was able to do that”, concluded.

