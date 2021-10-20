Priscilla Alcantara Wins ‘The Masked Singer’: Unicorn Goes From TV Starlet To Gospel Popstar | TV and Series

Priscilla Alcantara was the winner of the first edition of the program “The Masked Singer”. The 25-year-old singer from São Paulo took off her unicorn mask and celebrated her victory this Tuesday (19th).

She competed in the final against three other famous people: actress Jessica Ellen, who was the mirror cat, also actress Cris Vianna, dressed as a macaw, and actor Nicolas Prattes, who was the monster.

Prior to the show, she released five albums in her 12-year gospel-oriented career. Or “Christian pop,” as he always used to rectify.

Now, Christian pop has become just pop, with performances dressed as Unicorn on TV Globo’s program. Released in August, the EP “Tem Dias (Expansão)” was another milestone in the beginning of a new era (listen to songs and interview on the podcast above).

Priscilla Alcântara talks about her ‘transition’ from gospel to pop music

Priscilla was the host of the program “Bom Dia e Cia” for eight years and has been deconstructing the image of a former child star, voiced by religious songs. Lucas Silveira, from Fresno, is in charge of helping her through what she calls “the transition”.

Among the most recent songs, “Boyzinho” draws attention: it is an electronic pop with a certain warmth in the verses.

“Writing about romance, about breaking up, about celebration and having fun has always been something that has been with me, because it’s part of the human experience. I’m a believer, but I’m also a person,” explains Priscilla to g1 (see interview and clips in the video above).

2 of 4 Priscilla Alcântara and Yudi Tamashiro presented SBT’s ‘Bom Dia & Cia’, between 2005 and 2013 — Photo: Roberto Nemanis/SBT/Divulgação Priscilla Alcântara and Yudi Tamashiro presented SBT’s ‘Bom Dia & Cia’, between 2005 and 2013 — Photo: Roberto Nemanis/SBT/Divulgação

Priscilla also says that, for the past four years, she has been talking about this change with her fans. “I’ve been demystifying some taboos that the people of the Church have always carried, due to religion.”

For her, the “great magic” of writing and releasing music is writing something that makes sense in the life of someone she’s never met.

“In no way in this musical genre shift am I going to change or transform into something that alters my identity.”

“It’s just going to change the kind of theme people will hear me singing and that’s something I’ve always talked about with my audience. I didn’t want to make this transition as a breakup, something I suddenly decided to change.”

Coming soon, at Rock in Rio?

3 of 4 Singer Priscilla Alcântara — Photo: Publicity/Rodolfo Magalhães The singer Priscilla Alcântara — Photo: Publicity/Rodolfo Magalhães

With these repertoire changes, it’s natural that the stages also change. Will we see Priscilla at a festival like Rock in Rio or Lollapalooza?

“That’s my biggest dream right now,” she replies excitedly. “My biggest dream professionally speaking is to be on these stages at major festivals. I always told people.”

“There was an episode, years ago, when I went to Lollapalooza and the believers didn’t like to see me [na plateia] and it caused a lot of fuss and I don’t know what,” she recalls.

“And my answer was: ‘Guys, if you think I’m in Lollapalooza, imagine when I sing in Lollapalooza,’ because that will happen one day,” she adds, laughing.

“I can’t wait to think of a way to really present my ideas and new imagery, a new stage composition, maybe with dancers, which is something I’ve never brought, who knows.”