Procon-SP will fine Extra for discrimination and vexatious method of collection

Procon said on Tuesday (19) that it will fine the Extra supermarket chain for discrimination and a vexatious method of collection. On social networks, a market unit on the outskirts of São Paulo (SP) was accused of delivering empty meat trays until the value of the product is paid at the checkout. Information is from G1.

According to the director of Procon, Fernando Capez, if it is proven that the practice was adopted by units in certain neighborhoods, the assessment could be made based on global sales and reach R$ 10.9 million.

“It will be determined and it may be that the fine will be applied based on global revenue, and the company will defend itself later,” Capez told the G1. If it was determined by the unit manager, the amount will be applied based on the store’s billing.

The case of the delivery of an empty meat tray to a resident of Jardim Ângela, in the South Zone of São Paulo, drew attention on social networks. The complaint was made by Fabiana Ivo on her Facebook to alert that the Extra network unit in the region delivered the order for 500 grams of meatless duckling.

However, at another network unit 22 kilometers away, the procedure is different. The customer places the order, the employee labels the product and delivers it to the recipient.

In a note, the Extra network commented on the case:

“The network informs that this procedure is not part of its service policy, it is a punctual failure in the procedure. As soon as it became aware of the fact, the store made arrangements for the practice to be immediately discontinued. The network remains available for any clarification.”

