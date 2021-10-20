Procon will fine Extra for ‘discrimination’ after meatless tray in SP

Supermarket chain will also be fined for ‘vexatious method of collection’; The case happened in Jardim Ângela, a district in the south of the city of São Paulo

TIAGO QUEIROZ / ESTADÃO CONTENT / 07.07.2011 The episode took place at a network unit used in the south of São Paulo



O Procon informed that it will fine the supermarket chain Extra per “discrimination” and “vexatious method of collection”. The information has been confirmed by Young pan with the agency. The fine refers to complaints from customers of the Jardim Ângela unit, in the South Zone of São Paulo, that the market would be selling empty meat trays, only delivering the product after payment at the cashier. In a statement sent to Young pan, the director of Procon, Fernando Capez, said that the existence of criteria for discrimination is “unacceptable” and stated that such behavior does not happen in other neighborhoods. “It is unacceptable discrimination criteria, based on location or any other criteria. If in other establishments and in other neighborhoods this type of requirement does not exist, it is not justified for the population of Jardim Ângela to be subjected to an embarrassment”, says the video released by Procon.

In a statement, Extra stated that the episode was an “internal procedural failure” and that it has adopted measures to stop the practice from happening. “The chain clarifies that this procedure is not part of the service policy of its stores and it is an internal procedural failure. Since it became aware of the reports, the network has taken steps so that the practice is immediately discontinued, reinforcing with the entire team of stores, including the guidelines with respect to the operating rules and procedures authorized by the company, so that such facts do not return to to occur.”