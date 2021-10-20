Project that creates a subsidy for the purchase of cooking gas approved — Senado Notícias

By 76 votes in favor and one vote against, the Senate approved, on Tuesday (19), the replacement for the bill that creates a subsidy for low-income families for the purchase of cooking gas canisters. The text will return to the Chamber of Deputies.

With a term of validity of five years, the Gas for Brazilians aid will be destined to families enrolled in CadÚnico, with monthly family income per capita less than or equal to half the national minimum wage, or who have among their members, residing in the same household, who receives the continuous benefit benefit (BPC), with preference given to women victims of domestic violence who are under the monitoring of protective measures of urgency.

— Each family that is in the Bolsa Família CadÚnico will receive a subsidy that the federal government will define between 40 and 50 percent, according to the state of Brazil in which the population is in greater or lesser difficulty. And this is very important, because the average of resources that are paid to Brazilian families in Bolsa Família is around 200 reais per month – explained the project’s rapporteur, senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), in an interview with TV Senado.

The subsidy will have as funding sources the royalties owed to the Federal Government due to the production of oil, natural gas and other fluid hydrocarbons under the production sharing regime; portion of the revenue from the sale of the Union’s surplus oil; signing bonus in bidding on areas for oil and natural gas exploration; Petrobras dividends received by the Federal Government and other budget allocations.

The value of the benefit will be equivalent to at least 50% of the average national reference price for the 13-kg cylinder, with the benefit being paid preferably to the woman responsible for the family.

The project was approved with the exclusion of article six of the text, related to changes in provisions of Law 12,351 of 2010 (Pre-Salt Law).

fundamental input

Authored by senator Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM), the bill (PL) 2,350/2021 was processed in addition to PL 1.374/2021, by deputy Carlos Zarattini (PT-SP), and to PL 1.507/2021, by senator Paulo Paim (PT-RS). The opinion of senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI) was for the approval of PL 1.374/2021 and for the harmfulness of the others.

— The three bills discussed here have exactly the same objective: to help low-income families acquire the cooking gas canister, a fundamental input for their well-being, which, at this moment, reaches the highest prices ever recorded. Among the three projects presented, PL nº 1374/2021, seems to us the best structured. However, there are several aspects of Bills 2350 and 1507, of 2021, that can improve it. Therefore, we decided to approve PL nº 1374, of 2021, in the form of a substitutive amendment”, explained Marcelo Castro in his report.

The rapporteur also highlighted that there is no Brazilian aware of the afflicting social and economic condition of the most disadvantaged parts of our population that opposes the three bills.

— The motivations for the presentation of the bills are clear to everyone. The impoverishment of the population, the bitter result of consecutive years of low or no economic growth, aggravated by the harmful consequences of the covid-19 epidemic in the labor market, both formal and informal, is a reality seen on the streets of our cities and also captured by the various reports and indexes produced by economic research centers. At the same time, the rise in the price of oil, associated with the devaluation of the real, generated, month after month, a brutal increase in the cost of the cooking gas canister, whose price has already exceeded R$ 100.00 in many Brazilian cities. Cooking gas, from a first-need item, has become a luxury item, inaccessible to most of our population – stated Marcelo Castro.

The original text provided that the subsidy would be funded with resources from the Contribution for Intervention in the Economic Domain (Cide), levied on the importation and sale of gasoline. The rapporteur, however, promoted changes in this device.

— Regarding the funding source, we eliminated any Cide increase. Our tax burden is already too high and, in addition, there would be an undesirable inflationary impact. The funding sources are related to oil and natural gas production. If there is an increase in the price of oil and, consequently, of LPG (liquefied petroleum gas), the collection of these sources will also grow. Thus, the balance of revenues and expenses of the Gas aid for Brazilians tends to be maintained”, explained the rapporteur. [gásliquefeitodepetróleo)aarrecadaçãodessasfontestambémcresceráAssimtendeasermantidooequilíbriodasreceitasedasdespesasdoauxílioGásparaosBrasileiros”explicouorelator

Marcelo Castro also highlighted that the universe of chosen beneficiaries is the same as the Social Tariff on Electric Energy, with preference for those women victims of domestic violence, who struggle to rebuild their lives with dignity. The value of the benefit, of at least fifty percent of the price of the cylinder, is a compromise solution that allows, within the limitation of funding sources, to reach a large number of families, similar to the Bolsa Família Program, evaluated the reporter.

Discussion

After reading his report, Marcelo Castro made a retrospective in relation to the aid for the purchase of cooking gas, considering that the input is present in practically 100% of Brazilian homes. During the Fernando Henrique Cardoso government, the gas aid was instituted in the amount of R$ 15, which was equivalent to 75% of the price of a gas cylinder. In 2003, already in the Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva government, when fuel prices were under control, the gas aid was incorporated into Bolsa Família. In 2004, the price of the cylinder corresponded to approximately 12% of the minimum wage. In 2015, the value of the cylinder dropped to 6% of the benefit. In 2017, the Michel Temer government eliminated subsidies and stopped controlling Petrobras prices, linking the value of fuels to the international market to the dollar price of a barrel of oil.

— This led to what we are living today, said Marcelo Castro.

The rapporteur recognized the initiative of the current government, which zeroed the PIS and COFINS rates that are levied on gas cylinders, but said that the measure was insufficient to contain the escalation in the price of cooking gas.

Marcelo Castro also pointed out “unemployment, inflation, fuel at seven reais, families going hungry, increasing the number of people below the poverty level, companies facing difficulties, many closing, rent arrears, the world is living in difficulties, in a situation worse than ever, and Petrobras calls our attention, which, in the second quarter of this year, had a historic profit of 42 billion reais”.

— In other words, Petrobras has a much greater investment power than Brazil itself. The country in this difficulty and here comes the balance of the bank, I don’t know how much billions of reais. We are living in a country of bankers and Petrobras. I think it’s exaggerated,” he said.

For senator José Aníbal (PSDB-SP), the project is in tune with the Brazilian reality. Senator Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM), in turn, pointed out the lack of a public policy that can ensure the minimum conditions for the country to regain economic traction.

— The people are living a time of inflation and unemployment. The state and government collections are breaking records, but, in compensation, the price of the cylinder reached unimaginable prices – he said.

For Senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN), Brazil’s self-sufficiency in oil is useless if the country is subject to the dollar.

“The government shields privileged Petrobras importers and investors,” he said.

Senator Oriovisto Guimarães (Podemos-PR) said that the current government lacks competence in macroeconomic management. He highlighted the fall of the dollar during the Lula administration due to the implementation of a responsible and efficient economic policy.

The approval of the project was also welcomed by senators Izalci Lucas (PSDB-DF), Paulo Rocha (PT-PA), Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE) and by senator Daniella Ribeiro (PP-PB) .