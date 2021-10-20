Project that limits rent adjustment enters the Chamber’s agenda

The rent adjustment, in most cases, is defined by the IGP-M. Which has risen far above the “official inflation” measured by the IPCA.| Photo: Albari Rosa/Gazeta do Povo

The plenary of the Chamber of Deputies is expected to consider a bill this week that provides that increases in commercial and residential rents cannot exceed the “official” inflation index – the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), calculated by the IBGE – by the end of 2022.

The PL, which is being processed on an urgent basis, even entered the agenda before the legislative recess, but the House gave priority to other discussions and the vote on the subject was postponed.

In the 12-month period through September, the IPCA rose 10.25%. The financial market still expects it to slow down a little in the coming months, but it has raised projections. After 28 consecutive weekly highs, the midpoint of expectations for the index accumulated in December reached 8.69%, according to the Focus report, from the Central Bank.

The IPCA is treated as “official” inflation because it serves as a guide for the inflation targets pursued by the BC. This year, for example, the monetary institution is targeting an IPCA of 4%, with a tolerance of 1.5 percentage points more or less – a goal that will not be met.

However, the most used index in rental contracts is the General Market Price Index (IGP-M), calculated by the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV). And it is much higher: it rose 24.86% accumulated in the 12 months until September.

IPCA and IGP-M are more cool since last year. In 2020, the first varied 4.52% and the second, 23.14%.

The IGP-M is heavily influenced by the dollar and the price of commodities, which has risen sharply since last year. It is composed of the Broad Producer Price Index (IPA), with a weight of 60%; Consumer Price Index (IPC), with a weight of 30%; and the National Construction Cost Index (INCC) with a weight of 10%.

In this way, the IGP-M reflects the wholesale inflation much more than the consumer. Meanwhile, the IPCA is exclusively focused on the population’s cost of living.

“Although historically the IGP-M and the IPCA walk in approximate ranges, from 2020 to 2021 there was a significant detachment between the indices. Therefore, it makes no more sense to charge rent based on this index, especially in the midst of a serious pandemic consequences on our economy,” said the rapporteur of the PL, Deputy Luizão Goulart (Republicanos-PR), in his opinion.

“In fact, what does global inflation in the price of raw materials such as crude oil or soy beans have to do with renting your apartment?”

“Desperate tenants,” says PL author

The author of the legislative proposal, Emanuel Pinheiro Neto (PTB-MT), argues that tenants are “desperate” with the disproportionate increase in rent in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Tenancy Law provides for the free negotiation of the readjustment value between the lessor and the lessee; however, this free negotiation has brought losses to the lessor, who in the need to close the contract, accepts any readjustment index”, says deputy Vinícius de Carvalho ( Republicans-SP).

The congressman explains that the increase in the IGP-M is because it is an index “sensitive to the value of variables that were overvalued in 2020, such as the dollar and commodities, more focused on the wholesale sector”.

Although it establishes the IPCA as a parameter for the limit of the amount that may be entered into between the parties to the contract, the PL leaves open to free negotiation in the event that the lessor finds the correction value “unfair”, and may propose a higher index to the lessee.