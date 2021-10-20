PSG turns against Leipzig

It was with fright, but Paris Saint-Germain beat RB Leipzig in the Champions League. The French team came out ahead, took the turn and had the brilliance of the duo Messi and Mbappé to win 3-2, at Parque dos Príncipes, this afternoon.

Without Neymar, injured, the expectation was for what Messi and Mbappé could do together. It worked—but not without a dose of suffocation. The Frenchman made the first and, after Leipzig’s comeback, assisted Messi’s goal and suffered the penalty that was converted with a daring cavadinha by the Argentine. It wasn’t better because Mbappé isolated a new penalty in additions.

With the result, Paris Saint-Germain continues to lead in Group A, with seven points — one more than Manchester City, which thrashed Brugge 5-1 and occupies the second position. Leipzig has yet to score and is in the key’s flashlight.

PSG and RB Leipzig face each other again in the next round in the Champions League. The clash is scheduled for November 3, at Red Bull Arena, in Germany.

PSG takes the lead, but Leipzig fights back

It looked like it would be a smooth match for PSG. On minute eight, Mbappé fired on a counterattack and hit hard to open the scoring. But the plot soon changed. The French team had more possession, it’s true, but Leipzig was the one creating the best chances. It didn’t take long and the tie came. On minute 27, André Silva took advantage of Angeliño’s low cross and completed it to the goal.

And for very little, the turnaround did not come in the first half. There were at least two other good opportunities for Leipzig to expand against a PSG that had only hit the goal once.

Double Messi and Mbappé save PSG

The second half started with Leipzig still superior to PSG. So much so that after 11 minutes the German team managed to take the advantage on the scoreboard, with Mukiele. The midfielder received a precise cross from the left and anticipated the marking to send it to goal.

But when the situation looked complicated, the star of the PSG stars shone. On minute 21, Mbappé took advantage of the Leipzig defense’s hesitation and served Messi, who finished inside the area. Gulácsi still deflected, but the Argentine himself completed after the ball hit the post.

Shortly after, at 27, Mbappé made another good move and suffered a penalty when he was brought down by Simakan inside the area. Messi went to charge and, with a cavadinha, put PSG back in front.

When the victory was practically assured, Paris had the chance to expand in another penalty. This time, Mbappé crashed and ended up isolating.