Pyong Lee remarries Sammy after alleged betrayal in reality TV

Pyong Lee and Sammy resumed the marriage. The two, who had separated because of Pyong’s alleged betrayal with Antonela Avellaneda, in the reality show “Ilha Record”, on Record TV, decided to resume their relationship.

On social media, Pyong posted a photo with Sammy and their son, Jake. The hypnotist even wrote a message saying he was forgiven by Sammy.

“Forgiveness is not something deserved. We don’t deserve it, I don’t deserve it. Forgiveness is given to us out of love. The transformation takes place before that, it takes place in true repentance. The love of my life has forgiven me, so today is a day of joy! In my heart, and certainly in heaven!” wrote Pyong.

Already Sammy wrote: “I allowed myself to meet this new person. I always felt something about the FAMILY. Something strong, objective, and radical. However, I had never been able to define it in words. Over the past few months, I’ve known myself. I learned to love myself, I learned that emotional dependency is unhealthy, and I learned to be myself. But still, I kept feeling something, deep in my heart, that was pounding in my head, telling me that there is a balance.

In the midst of my studies, I heard a phrase that frighteningly managed to define exactly what I felt my entire life about FAMILY. “I’d rather fail being with my family than prosper without them”…I know, it’s radical. But I always thought this life didn’t make sense, you know? An unfair, impartial world… a life that we spent struggling and in the end, we died and left everything behind… Reading Ecclesiastes, I came to the conclusion that the goal really is not life here… and that here, it doesn’t make sense. I want, and always wanted, to spend this crazy journey with my family, every person in my family. I love each one of them, and I believe that exactly because of this, no matter how long it takes, I will prosper being together with my family. As I said earlier, I allowed myself to meet this new person, but I also chose to forgive, in truth, the Man I swore not to abandon before God. Family is God’s purpose, fight for yours.”

CRYING AND A REQUEST FOR FORGIVENESS

Recently, Pyong Lee returned to Instagram after four months away. In the publication, the hypnologist read a letter to reflect on his life choices he had made in recent months.

It is worth remembering that his marriage to Sammy Lee ended in July, after his participation in A Ilha Record, where he was the target of rumors of an affair with model and ex-BBB Antonela Avellaneda.

“These last times have been a reflection for me. I wrote a letter and wanted to share it with you. Almost 100 days away from the nets. For the first time in my life I had the courage to confront myself, to see myself without a filter, without an ego, without external opinions. Just me, the truest me, with everything I’ve ever experienced, good and bad”, he began.

“My traumas and experiences, which only I could know and understand so well. It’s very difficult to recognize that we have a problem. Our mind does not let us see. Sometimes, when we can see it, it’s already too late,” he added.

Pyong still remembers his childhood, when his mother abandoned him at age 9 and his father became depressed.

“My mother abandoned me when I was 9 years old and my father sank into depression, I lost him at 12 years old. The story is long, but the whole of Brazil has known the result. The good and the bad,” he continued.

However, the hypnologist did not abstain from everything he lived and his choices and was accompanied by “God and professionals” during this time.

“Nothing justifies the man I once was, totally given over to a lost existence. I saw myself as I had never seen before, it hurt, it saddened me to see who I was and where everything was taking me. This painful process was accompanied by professionals, leaders and God. I freed myself, I was reborn and found my identity. I recognize myself as a child of God and I abhor who I once was”, he said.

In the letter, Pyong also lost forgiveness to his ex-wife, Sammy, and his son, Jake, who, despite not understanding everything now, had part of his life written because of his wrong choices.

“There wasn’t a second where I didn’t deeply regret having opened a wound in your heart. (…) Sammy, I wish I had realized the true value of life before. I wish I could wake up every day beside you and see your smile and our son’s. I apologize for not being the best, for not being even 1% of the man you deserve. I want to ask forgiveness for my son, who despite not understanding now, had a part of his story written by my choices and horrible attitudes. I promise I’ll get up every day and be different, better, stop being proud to carry my last name. Not for fame or money.”

Pyong also finished, saying that now he “knows who he is” and that he has very clear and defined values, in addition to declaring himself to Sammy and saying that he will “fight for her love”

“Today I know who I am and my story will be a testimony. The love of God does change character and I will be the living proof. I hope you see me around a lot. Today I have my values ​​very clear and defined. Sammy, I love you and I will fight forever to be worthy of your trust again. It would be a gift to at least be your friend. Being close to you is like a most perfect spring sunset and I would be crazy not to fight for it”, concluded.

