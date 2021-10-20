Queen Elizabeth cancels trip to Northern Ireland for medical advice

LONDON – Queen Elizabeth has canceled a trip to Northern Ireland and “reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days,” according to Buckingham Palace.

According to a spokesperson quoted by the Metro newspaper on Wednesday, the queen is in “good mood” and “disappointed” at no longer being able to visit the British province, where she would have a series of appointments between today and tomorrow. Among them, it was planned to go to a service in a church to celebrate the centenary of Northern Ireland. The prayer would take place in the Cathedral of St. Patrick’s Church.

‘Devastating portrait’:International press echoes CPI report that will ask for the indictment of Bolsonaro

“The Queen sends her warmest wishes to the people of Northern Ireland and looks forward to visiting her in the future,” he said.

According to British media, the decision would not be related to Covid-19. The Queen is resting at Windsor Castle.

Mona Lisa: Castle built by a former federal deputy in MG will be auctioned with a minimum bid of R$30 million; see images

Elizabeth II is still expected to participate in events linked to the UN climate change conference, COP-26, scheduled for Glasgow, Scotland, between 31 October and 12 November.