Queen Elizabeth has secret passage to bar in London, says tabloid – International

A member of the British royal family may have revealed the secret behind a secret passage in one of the official residences of the Queen Elizabeth II.

According to British tabloid columnist Richard Eden Daily Mail, the husband of Princess Eugenie (Elizabeth’s granddaughter), Jack Brooksbank revealed earlier this month that St. James’s Palace is connected by a tunnel to Dukes Bar – a meeting place for royalty and British high society.

“has a [túnel] to Dukes Bar out of St. James’s Palace,” Brooksbank reportedly told the columnist, during a party in London. He would have added: “I haven’t used it yet, but I’d love to check it out.” Brooksbank lived in St. James by years before marrying Eugenie and moving to Windsor Castle.

If the tabloid account is true, the tunnel would be about 300 meters long to connect St. James’s Palace to the 5 star Dukes Hotel, where the Dukes Bar is located.

The bar is known for serving a martini – Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite drink – for 17 pounds (approximately R$170 at current rates).

According to the American magazine Vanity Fair – the same publication that revealed the medical indication to suspend the queen’s daily drinks – this would not be the first secret passage in a residence of the British royal family. At Buckingham Palace, for example, the White Drawing Room – a room regularly used for small meetings and audiences with Elizabeth II – has a secret door, disguised as a mirror and cupboard, which connects to the monarch’s private quarters.

At Windsor Castle, there is a secret tunnel under a carpet in one of their offices, shaped like a trapdoor. The set of large stone steps was built around 1200, to be used as an escape route should the castle be besieged.