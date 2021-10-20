Queen Elizabeth II accepts medical advice for ‘few days’ rest and cancels trip | World

The palace did not offer details of the decision, but said that “His Majesty is in a good mood and disappointed that he can no longer visit Northern Ireland, where he should carry out a series of appointments today and tomorrow”.

The statement added that the British Queen “sends her warmest wishes to the people of Northern Ireland and looks forward to visiting her in the future.”

Elizabeth is 95 years old, has occupied the British throne for nearly seven decades and is the longest-lived monarch in the world. She was just 25 years old when she became queen on February 6, 1952, upon the death of her father.

Cane, drink and refused prize

Vanity Fair magazine revealed last week that doctors advised the monarch to stop drinking alcohol “except on special occasions.”

Also last week, Elizabeth appeared with a cane in public for the first time since 2004 (see the video below).

This week, the queen turned down the nomination for the “Oldie of the Year” award given by a British senior magazine.

‘”You’re as old as you feel,” said the monarch who said she “didn’t fit” into the award criteria.

In a letter signed by Tom Laing-Baker, Elizabeth’s personal secretary, she thanked the magazine for thinking of her, but stressed that “there are other people who deserve more” (see image below).

