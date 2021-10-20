Quem é Jão, who is inspired by Cazuza and emerges in pop with tacky suffering – 10/19/2021 – Illustrated

“Oh my God, I’m going to die alone. I’m good for your bed, but not for your side. Who do you think about when you kiss me? Of course I don’t love you, but trying to forget you is already remembering we.”

These are phrases that could have come out of any teenager’s diary, but they are refrains from Jão. The 26-year-old singer, who has won a legion of fans, now releases his third album, “Pirata”.

Loaded with anguish, his autobiographical lyrics are of a tacky and horny suffering. On social networks, where Jão went viral with covers by names like Adele and Marília Mendonça, he would probably be called “emotional”, a slang used to describe —and reject— that “match” on Tinder who falls in love too quickly.

In streaming, however, being thrilled is successful. “Anti-Hero”, their penultimate album, released the year before last, won every track on Spotify’s most-heard list. Today, Jão has nearly 1.5 million monthly listeners on the platform — far from the 4 million pop divas like Pabllo Vittar, but ahead of other hopeless romantics like Fábio Jr., who has 600,000 listeners.

Without shows, his income plummeted in the pandemic, but by releasing singles and partnering with Anitta, Luísa Sonza and Ivete Sangalo, Jão grew. The video for “The Joker”, the first single from “Pirate”, was the most watched video on YouTube when it was released in February.

Now, he wants to perform in concert halls with double the audience capacity, with a fee, which, in São Paulo, is around R$ 250,000, almost triple the R$ 90,000 charged before the pandemic.

What is not lacking, he guarantees, are dedicated fans, young people between the ages of 18 and 30 and women in their majority, to sing even his most melancholic compositions at the top of his lungs. There is no commercial reason to be afraid of being “sad forever” as he sings in another hit.

But it was not always so. He recalls that, when signing with Universal Music, the question arose — would the industry, especially the radio, make room for so much suffering for a budding artist?

“A lot of people said what I should do, what kind of artist I should be, that the album could be more solar, that this way the radio wouldn’t accept it”, he recalls. “Brazil really needs scenes. The industry doesn’t care much for individual artists. It’s a stone in our path.”

In fact, his music finds few parallels in the Brazilian pop scene. He is far from Anavitória, Melim, Tiago Iorc and the whole gang that sings the “good vibes” pop and even further from the dancing pop of Anitta and Pabllo Vittar. He remembers more names from outside, like Sam Smith and Troye Sivan.

I’ve even tried to be cheerful. Last year, he made a bubblegum and high spirits refrain —”you drive me crazy / crying softly / crazy with love” — but the bet didn’t touch the radio even half of its hardest lyrics, according to Playax, a startup that “It was the most generic and silly thing possible. I didn’t even want to promote the music. That wasn’t me,” he says.

The singer then decided to let all his sadness flow and released “Anti-Herói”, written from the breakup of a relationship, without sparing intimacy or fear of being “emotional”. The sincerity and exaggeration, he says, are inspired by Cazuza, his greatest idol. Even though he writes less coded lyrics, it is from him that Jão even tries to borrow the way he holds the microphone stand.

Occasionally, he puts on television shows and interviews of the idol to watch before going to sleep and goes “mind-down everything, because that’s how it’s done”. “It’s going to sound corny, but what I like most is his exaggeration. I like to write as cheesy as possible, with the most hyperbolic feeling possible. I like to express myself kind of viscerally”, he says. “I hate it when I go to a show and I realize the singer wants to look good in the video.”

Jão, who also graduated in advertising at the University of São Paulo, says that inspiration in the poet also extends to making music. It’s romanticized, he says, but he likes to think a lot, wait for inspiration to come before going into the studio.

With Cazuza, he still shares indiscreet questions and speculations about his sexuality. Says it was never an unresolved issue. I just didn’t want to reveal it to the public. The last clips, loaded with sexual tension with both women and men, were enlightening, but, if there is any doubt, the track “Boys and Girls” from “Pirata” makes his bisexuality clear.

“Pirate”, on the other hand, is his least exaggerated album. Not that it’s happy, but the less bitter lyrics and electronic arrangements mask the sadness. You can even dance or play in a department store. After all, if “Anti-Herói” was about the end, the new record is about the beginning — not only in his personal life, but also in his career, as Jão now claims to take music in a more unpretentious way.

Without abandoning self-awareness, of course. Last year, he was invited to act in a series, but he rejected the opportunity. Before, he wants to learn to act, plans he is already putting into practice. Not that music will be left out. He even thinks about what might happen if he ever reaches fullness, but he remembers that he doesn’t have to suffer in advance. “It’s already too young. There’s a lot of shit to do. There is still a lot of material.”