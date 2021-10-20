R$1,000 Entrepreneur Scholarship: See how to apply

The program Entrepreneur Scholarship will pay a benefit in the amount of BRL 1 thousand for around 100,000 residents of the state of São Paulo. The initiative was announced in September by Governor João Doria and focuses on informal self-employed workers in vulnerable situations.

The investment in the action was around R$ 100 million. Priority in the concession will be women, indigenous people, young people, blacks and browns and people with disabilities, all aged between 18 and 35 years.

The Economic Development Secretariat, the Government Secretariat and Sebrae SP are program administrators. The ultimate goal is to insert these groups into the formal labor market through professional qualification.

“Bolsa Empreendedor is an action based on three pillars. First, the financial aid that is essential. It is necessary, it is the resource that makes the difference for the entrepreneur to feel supported and advance in his initiative. Then, the qualification, and then there is Sebrae’s important role to guide and prevent the person from making mistakes. And the guidance for formalization, which is also a joint effort between Sebrae, the State Government and City Halls”, explained Dória.

How to participate

Applications are open until October 24, through the Bolsa do Povo website. To participate, it is necessary to be registered as an Individual Microentrepreneur (MEI) or other legal nature, in addition to a minimum attendance of 80% in the free entrepreneurship course of the Empreendeda Rápido program.

The money will be released in two installments of R$500, through a voucher that will be sent via link. Withdrawals can be made at any ATM in the Banco24Horas network.