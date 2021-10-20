Raíssa Soares will leave the Health Department to run in the 2022 elections

Doctor Raissa Soares, Porto Seguro’s Health Secretary, will leave office by the end of this month of October to invest in her political career and run for the 2022 elections. The information was confirmed by her husband, Geraldo Soares, in an interview with this Wednesday (20) to RADAR 64. The decision has the support of Mayor Jânio Natal. During the coronavirus pandemic, the doctor gained notoriety for defending the so-called “Kit Covid”, becoming known as Doctor Chloroquine.

For now, it is decided that she will run for the Senate, at the express request of President Jair Bolsonaro, of whom she is a supporter. However, the possibility of running for the government of Bahia is not ruled out. “Everything will depend on the political composition that will be made”, explains Geraldo.

He recalls, however, that before deciding on the position and starting the pre-electoral campaign, it is necessary to define the party to which Raisa will join, which will be the same as Bolsonaro’s, “for the sake of consistency”. The president, who has been without a party since leaving the PSL, has not yet chosen a party.

ENEMIES – The decision of the current secretary to run for political office is recent and was motivated by a number of factors, including what Geraldo calls “survival instinct”, because “throughout 22 months of pandemic, she helped save thousands of lives, but also collected many political enemies, with an ideological bias”.

WELL PLACED IN RESEARCH – According to the polls, Raíssa Soares is the most quoted name in Bahia for the Senate, ranging between 33% and 34% of voting intentions, says her husband. She is also well positioned in the preference for the state government, occupying third place, with 10% of voting intentions without the support of the president and between 17% and 19% when combined with the name of Bolsonaro.

Geraldo also points out that the doctor has only 2% rejection and is known in 85% of Bahian municipalities, as shown by surveys.