Realme GT Master Edition arrives in Brazil for R$ 3,699

The real GT Master Edition smartphone arrives on the Brazilian market this Tuesday (19th), a model described as “flagship that fits in your pocket”. Whoever buys the cell phone in the pre-sale, from today until Thursday (21), will earn up to R$250.00 of cashback and a real Buds Air Pro.

The smartphone has a Snapdragon 778G 5G processor, 8GB of RAM – with Dynamic RAM Memory Expansion Technology (DRE) up to 5GB – and 256GB of internal storage. The AMOLED display is 6.43 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate.

Disclosure/Realm

The battery is a 4,300 mAh battery, supporting 65W ultra-fast charging. According to the company, it is possible to charge up to 50% in 13 minutes.

In terms of camera, the smartphone has a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP wide-angle lens and a 2 MP macro. In addition, the GT Master Edition has an under-screen fingerprint reader, cooling by steam chambers and a Realme UI 2.0 interface based on Android 11.

Detail of the GT Master Edition realme’s rear cameras (Photo: Derek Keller/TecMundo)

screen saver insurance

One of the model’s differentials is that the manufacturer is offering 12 months of Screen Protection Insurance for those who present the GT Master Edition purchase invoice at resellers

official brand.

The GT Master Edition realme is available in pre-order on the Americanas website for R$3,699, with a cashback of R$250. On October 22, the official sale of the smartphone will begin, for R$ 3,699.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hZfcVCpKPKw