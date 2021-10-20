Rebeca leads in 2 devices and goes to 3 finals in the World Gymnastics – 10/19/2021 – Sport

Rebeca Andrade, 22, became the first Brazilian gymnast to qualify for three apparatus finals in a Worlds in the sport.

In Kitakyushu, Japan, she performed at the qualifying stage this Monday night (18th). It advanced in the lead in the jump, in which it won the gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics (average of notes 14.800), and also in the asymmetric bars (score 15.100).

On the crossbar, her worst performing device, Rebeca still managed to secure the eighth and last place in the final, with 13.400.

Last Friday (15th), the Brazilian Gymnastics Confederation informed that the athlete would not participate in the competition on the ground and, consequently, in the general individual (which brings together the four machines), in which she was a silver medalist in the Olympics.

The reason is the preservation of his body, especially his right knee, which has already undergone three surgeries, aiming at the Paris-2024 Games.

The first World Cup after the Olympics is often emptied of big stars and has only individual disputes. This is the first time since 1996 that the competition is held in the same year as the Olympic Games, due to the calendar changes caused by the pandemic.

Rebeca will compete in the finals of the jump and uneven bars from 4:45 am and 6:25 am on Saturday (23). The end of the beam will be at 5am on Sunday (24th). SportTV will broadcast.

This Tuesday night, from 9:20 pm, Arthur Nory and Caio Souza will compete in the men’s qualifying stage.