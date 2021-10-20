Record reports explosion with 7 injured in SP and then back

The program “Fala Brasil”, on Record TV, reported today an accident that did not happen.

Anchors Mariana Godoy and Sergio Aguiar broke the news that an explosion in a shopping mall in Barueri, in Greater São Paulo, had left seven injured. Then they corrected the information: in fact, the alleged explosion was a training supervised by the Fire Department, and no one was actually hurt.

The transmission even had helicopter images of the alleged accident, with Military Police vehicles, Civil Defense vehicles and ambulances in the mall’s parking lot.

In erratum, the station stated that the exercise was a simulation of the explosion of a generator in the basement of the establishment, and at the time of training, the mall was closed.

In the full program broadcast on the internet, the station cut the passage about the alleged accident.

O UOL contacted the broadcaster for further clarification, but did not receive a response until the publication of this note.

Shopping Tamboré reported, in a note sent to the reporter, that there was an internal fire drill, accompanied by the Fire Department and that they were not contacted by Record to clarify what had happened.

Read the note in full:

We had smoke, the alarm was triggered, people were wearing make-up as if they were victims and the focus of the fire simulated by our brigade members was contained. All to ensure the maximum reality and train relief in emergency situations. The mall is operating normally and everything was just a routine simulation to ensure safety for our tenants, employees and customers.

As for what was wrongly aired by Fala Brasil, on TV Record, we were not contacted at any time by the network to investigate what had happened. As soon as the story was shown live, we got in touch immediately to clarify the facts.