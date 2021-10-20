Record TV “invents” mall explosion, and shocks viewers; know what actually happened at the site

The “Fala Brasil” this Tuesday (19) was marked by a big journalistic error. The Record TV newscast reported an explosion that, in fact, never happened. The situation was a simulation of the Fire Department – ​​but it was discussed on open TV as if it were a tragedy. The case made people talk and the station acknowledged the error live.

In the early hours of this morning, the news reported that an energy generator had exploded in Shopping Tamboré, in the city of Barueri (SP), and left seven injured. According to the Pop TV website, the subject was discussed for about five minutes. “At first it would be an explosion in the part of a generator, this ambulance has just arrived, a victim is already being placed, victims with injuries to the part of the face. The fact is that at least seven people were injured in this serious occurrence”, said Uan Hamilton, pilot of the helicopter flying over the site.

Continues after Advertising

While following the aerial images, Mariana Godoy and Sergio Aguiar discussed possibilities and what would have happened in the fictional explosion. The anchor thought that the victims would be mall workers, who could be in the basement of the building. The newspaper pointed out that four victims had already been taken to the nearest hospitals, but that there could be even more injured, as firefighters and the Civil Defense placed several stretchers. Check out an excerpt of the scene below:

Record reported an explosion with several deaths

That usual sensationalism

Since it was actually training, there was no real explosion lol pic.twitter.com/hMkx5UX7zN — . (@ANTI0800) October 19, 2021

About 12 minutes later, at 9:12 am, “Fala Brasil” acknowledged the confusion. Sérgio warned that the whole thing was just a fire drill, but the station didn’t apologize to its audience. “A correction about the episode in a mall in Greater São Paulo. The images we’ve seen aren’t actually of an explosion. The mall is currently carrying out fire prevention with employee training”, said the presenter.

Continues after Advertising

R7 – Record’s news portal – also backtracked. “The R7 was wrong to report at 8:55 am this Tuesday (19th) that there was an explosion in a shopping mall in Barueri, in Greater São Paulo. In fact, a simulation of a generator explosion was carried out in a shopping mall under the supervision of the Fire Department. The exercise staged an accident in which 7 people were injured after the equipment, located in the basement of the building, exploded. At the time of the simulation, the mall was closed”, said the website, on the page where the news of the explosion appeared.

Shopping manifests itself

In a statement to NaTelinha, Shopping Tamboré denied information about the alleged explosion, stating what actually happened. “We had smoke, the alarm was triggered, people were wearing make-up as if they were victims and the focus of the fire simulated by our brigade members was contained”, said the company. The shopping center also made it clear that it had not been contacted by the broadcaster: “We were not contacted at any time by the broadcaster to investigate what happened”.

Read the full release below:

“Shopping Tamboré informs that today, the 19th, there was an internal fire drill, accompanied by the Fire Department. We had smoke, the alarm was triggered, people were wearing make-up as if they were victims and the focus of the fire simulated by our brigade members was contained. All to ensure the maximum reality and train relief in emergency situations. The mall is operating normally and everything was just a routine simulation to ensure safety for our tenants, employees and customers. As for what was wrongly aired by Fala Brasil, on TV Record, we were not contacted at any time by the network to investigate what had happened. As soon as the story was shown live, we got in touch immediately to clarify the facts”.

web reactions

The case had a lot of repercussions on the web and there were some criticisms for Edir Macedo’s channel. “Today, at Fala Brasil, Record had one of the biggest belly button [conteúdo com erros de apuração] of your story”, commented Eplay profile on Twitter. “This station is a joke”, joked the internet user Reinaldo. “Record’s journalism is the institutionalization of fake news itself”, commented Thales Bosco, remembering when the channel told the stories of Taubaté’s pregnant woman and the untrue “death” of Amin Khader. See the reactions below:

Today, at Fala Brasil, Record gave one of the biggest stomachs in its history. Mariana Godoy and Sérgio Aguiar announced an explosion in a shopping center in São Paulo with several injured people, when, in fact, it was a simulation, without any victims https://t.co/YcigsZKuTp pic.twitter.com/9BBQmaqVv6 — eplay (@forumeplay) October 19, 2021

Record reported an alleged accident, making sure there had been an explosion in a mall, but actually it was just fire training. This station is a joke Kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk pic.twitter.com/XJXQp8BY0n — reinaldo  (@_reinaIdo) October 19, 2021

Record’s journalism is the institutionalization of fake news pic.twitter.com/YShtwJI29c — Error 404 Not Found (@thalesbosco) October 19, 2021

Continues after Advertising

the guy’s smile fading KKKKK — clear ⚢ 👻🎃 (@chaespaIIet) October 19, 2021