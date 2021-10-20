Rede Globo narrator detonates Atlético-MG leader and defends Flamengo: ‘It was equally or more harmed’ | Flamengo



Cleber Machado (E), Galvão Bueno and Luis Roberto: stars of Globo – TV Globo/João Miguel Junior

Published 10/19/2021 5:30 PM

Rio – Rede Globo’s narrator, Luis Roberto, addressed the weekend’s controversies involving arbitration. Participating in the program “Seleção SporTV”, he criticized the attitude of the director of Atlético-MG, Rodrigo Caetano, who suggested that Galo has been harmed more than other clubs this season.

“I’m just not going to admit, under any circumstances, a guy that I fight and I have professional and personal admiration, which is Rodrigo Caetano, who will suspect the suitability of Rapahel Claus and the others who make up the arbitration. arbitration requested by Galo, FIFA arbitration. So, here’s a FIFA referee in Atlético’s game. Then he goes to the press conference and says there is suspicion. This is before what happened at Maracanã, because Flamengo was equally or more harmed by errors, due to incompetence, due to arbitration interpretations”, he stated.

In the last round, Atlético-MG complained about an alleged penalty not marked by arbitration in the defeat to Atlético-GO. Meanwhile, Flamengo had a goal disallowed in a controversial way in the draw with Cuiabá, at Maracanã.