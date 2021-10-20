Referee who was assaulted by player revolts with TJD-RS decision on case: “Shame”

Credit: Reproduction

Arbitrator Rodrigo Crivellaro used his Instagram profile last Monday night (18th) to question the decision of the Sports Court of Rio Grande do Sul (TDJ-RS) that applied the punishment of 730 days (two years) to player William Ribeiro, who attacked him in the confrontation between Guarani-RS and São Paulo-RS on the last 4th, valid for the second division of Gauchão.

Classifying the athlete’s hook as light, Crivellaro was uncomfortable and emphasized that he risked his life due to the aggression suffered by Venâncio Aires. The referee even asked the followers to help him share the vent video.

“I’m forced to come on the internet, because it’s a shame just two years of punishment for the athlete who assaulted me, where I could have died. Spread this video around Brazil all over the world, because it’s a shame. I’m also a family man, I also don’t have money like this guy doesn’t, which is what they justified. In psychology there is no race, gender, if you are black, white, fat, thin, then this Brazilian law is a disgrace. I had to be banned from football, because I could have died and not be telling you this. It’s a shame,” Crivellaro said.

PUNISHMENT

William Ribeiro was tried last night (18) by the First Disciplinary Commission of the TJD-RS, where the punishment of two years of leave was defined. The player is still awaiting the conclusion of the police investigation, which will define whether or not he will be indicted for the act. Minutes after what happened in the game, the 30-year-old forward was arrested in the act of attempted murder and spent a few hours in jail in Venâncio Aires.

At the trial, the player apologized for his attitude, and revealed that he was offended by Crivellaro.

“Several situations happened on the field that the outsiders often don’t know about. I’m very sorry about that. At the time I had a blackout and I reacted that way. I can’t explain what happened to me at the time. It just darkened my view. I’m even looking to treat my psychological condition”, said William Ribeiro, who can still appeal the suspension decision.

READ TOO:

Former Atlético-MG player has a massive heart attack during the game and dies at 38 years old

Physician who attended the battered referee impacts by bringing details of the aid and reveals: ‘I was at serious risk of life’

Referee aggressor in RS, William Ribeiro started his career at Internacional and has a background

Player suffers attempted murder and is hospitalized in serious condition in the ICU

Will you sell? Brazilian football giant takes a stand after rumors of negotiations with an Arab fund that bought Newcastle

Champions League, Serie B and more: see today’s matches and broadcasts (19)

Director of CBF says the Brazilian team can be the most profitable product in the world and explains how to do it