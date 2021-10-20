Renata Fan sports a bikini body on a trip to the Maldives

Renata Fan used social media in recent days and drew attention when he shared a click where he squandered total fitness on his Instagram account, just in a bikini. The presenter recalled a trip taken in the Maldives Islands.

At the time, the commander of Open game, from Band, appeared smiling at the seaside, and used the top of her white bikini, and a beach skirt of the same color. At 44, the Sport Club Internacional fan sported the body, in a record made in January 2020.

In a ‘TBT’ mood, Renata Fan won a flood of praise. “Doll”, “Always powerful and very elegant!”, “The top one is her”, “Wonderful”, “What a beautiful woman is this, Brazil?”, wrote some.

Controversy

Recently, Renata Fan defended herself after she went viral in a video where she was accused of pushing a hairdresser behind the scenes of a recording at the Band’s studios. Amidst the various criticisms, the blonde spoke up and denied the speculations.

“We had a technical failure, this happens in any work environment, we started the show in a very tumultuous way and unfortunately, without me knowing, we went to YouTube earlier, and then there was an image on the internet that looked like I was pushing a person , who specifically is not my makeup artist, she is my hairdresser, and actually that didn’t happen”, she said.

