Reporter leaves ESPN for refusing covid vaccine: ‘I’m not aligned with this’

A reporter for ESPN in the United States, journalist Alisson Williams is no longer part of the network due to the mandatory vaccination against covid-19. The information is from Lance!

In her social networks, the press professional informed that she does not want to receive the immunizing agent, but that she made an appeal to the Disney Group, owner of ESPN, to make an exception, since she is pregnant with her second child. The request was denied.

Since 2011 on the network, the reporter followed basketball and college football. In September, Alisson had already announced that she would not be attending sporting events as a result of ESPN’s determination that its more than 5,500 employees be immunized against the coronavirus.

“Apart from the medical concern about my desire to have another baby and get this injection, I’m also morally and ethically not in line with that. first place,” said the reporter, despite health regulatory agencies guaranteeing the safety of immunizations in pregnant women.

“Obviously, I don’t know what the future holds. I’m trying to get my head on straight and face that this could be my last national championship of my career. But I’m going to focus on what I have to be thankful for. so that things get better so that one day I can cover the games again. Until then, I’ll keep hugging my son,” she added.

Controversy in Brazil

Last weekend, another ESPN journalist took center stage by commenting on the vaccination of NBA players. The Brazilian Paulo Antunes reverberated on social networks when defending athletes – among them, Kyrie Irving – who refuse to take the vaccine against covid.

On the ESPN League program, the Disney Group journalist said that he understands the desire of these players for the speed of development of the immunizing agent, despite data proving the effectiveness of the immunizing agent.

This Monday, he used Twitter to defend himself. Paulo Antunes said he is in favor of science and claimed not to be against vaccination.