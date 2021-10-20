Request released by Caixa Tem a born between March and April

Caixa Econômica Federal released this Tuesday, 19, for another public loans between R$ 300 and R$ 1,000 through the Caixa Tem application. Client operations of CEF’s digital operation born between March and April may be contracted. For non-customers born between January and June, order release will take place on November 8th.

This is the second release for contracting loans. On September 27, the public bank made the credit line available to customers born in January and February. The next public, which involves those born in May and June, will also have access to loans on 8 November.

The credit will be contracted 100% digitally, through the application created by CEF last year to make payments for emergency aid. It is necessary to update the application and also the registration to have access to the new function.

There are two types of loans: personal loans, to cover general expenses and bill payments, which are freely allocated; and Caixa Tem for Your Business Credit, which can be used to pay suppliers, salaries of helpers or employees, water, electricity, telephone or rent bills and purchases of raw materials or products for resale.

In both lines of credit, Caixa provides loans with amounts between R$300 and R$1,000, with an interest rate of 3.99% per month and payment in up to 24 installments.

The money is credited to Caixa Tem’s Poupança Digital+, and the monthly installments are also debited from the digital account.