Result of Mega-Sena 2420 today, 10/19; prize is BRL 16.9 million – Country

Mega-Sena can pay up to R$16.9 million today, 19/10. The 2420 contest takes place from 8 pm onwards and is broadcast live on the Caixa Loterias Facebook profile and on the Caixa Econômica Federal channel on Youtube.

This week, Mega-Sena will have one more draw. In addition to the draw this Tuesday (19), the “Mega-Week of Luck” offers chances on Thursday (21) and Saturday (23). As this is a contest with a zero ending, the prize for this first draw has an additional one, as per the rules of the modality.

Result Mega-Sena contest 2420

05 – 08 – 29 – 39 – 44 – 60

See the results of other draws this Tuesday (19)

HOW TO BET ON MEGA-SENA

Bets on Mega-Sena can be made in person at Casas Lotéricas, through Caixa’s internet banking (for those who are account holders) or through the Loterias Online website.

> See how to place bets online

Which numbers are the most drawn at Mega-Sena?

One of the strategies used by those who wish to have more chances of hitting the six numbers drawn in the Mega-Sena lottery is to find out what the probability of combinations of tens among the most drawn is.

> Check out the most drawn dozens

Mega-Sena’s biggest prizes

The Mega-Sena prize with the highest value was paid on December 31, 2017, when the 2000 Mega-Sena da Virada contest paid the amount of R$ 306,718,743.68.

> Check out the biggest Mega-Sena prizes and the most winning states