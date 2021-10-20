Rico asks MC Gui to nude and the singer’s response surprises

Rico Melquiades doesn’t stop teasing in A Fazenda 2021. On this Tuesday night (19), it was the comedian’s turn to mess with MC Gui. After agreeing with Bil Araújo to receive a nude after the reality show, Rico decided to secure another intimate photo for his game’s memoir album. “Are you going to send it? What’s wrong?” asks Rico. MC Gui wanted to know who already promised and the comedian calls Bil and asks if he won’t be nude when he comes out of the reality show. “I will,” said the ex-BBB. “I’m here working with the MC also one”, said Rico. Valentina Francavilla burst out laughing.

“Come on, man, that’s bullshit,” Rico insists. “I’ll think about it”, the funkeiro argues. The comedian did not give up and perfected the arguments. “We are males pissing side by side in the urinal,” he claimed. Lary Bottino, Rico’s friend, said that this is the excuse he gives everyone. “Are you going to send it or not?” Rico continues. “I’ll wake you up one day by shooting a gun in your face,” teased the singer. “Here?” asked the comedian. “No, not here, right?” replied the MC, laughing.

Marina makes decision on Gui Araújo and A Fazenda 2021

This Tuesday (19), Marina Ferrari had a serious conversation with Dayane Mello and Aline Mineiro in A Fazenda 2021. The main subject of the conversation was the peoa’s game, which is closely linked to the relationship with Gui Araújo. Apparently, Marina is willing to turn this page and show a new attitude in the dispute. “I was with this, this relationship thing and very focused on it [Gui Araújo]. I wanted to have more time, focus more on me and show my side more. That’s also why I didn’t want to go to Roça now, got it? I wanted at least one more week for me to be this one without Gui”, said Marina.

Later, in the tree house, Marina opened her heart even more with her friend Sthe Matos. “In the first week, he [Gui Araújo] it was one thing. It’s because you weren’t here. He arrived glowing, amused, excited, he was singing to me, joking. Then the person was enchanted. Then it withered a little bit, he also misses his family, his people”, explained the businesswoman.

Marina said that she did not want to judge her lover’s behavior, but she revealed how she felt about his way. “It started to do badly. Obviously I was already getting attached. Like it or not, when he was having a good day, it did me a lot of good. I’m not just criticizing. There is also a lot of quality that made me very good”, she pondered. Sthe summed up: “You’re being great and not getting what you expect. It’s not being reciprocal”.

Remember that the on the small screen has been doing a great deal of coverage of A Fazenda 2021. Keep an eye out and follow all the fights, the results of the tests and what else happens in there first hand.