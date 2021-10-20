Rico reveals who will gain the power of James’ flame

Rico Melquiades, pawn of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), revealed to Dayane Mello and Aline Mineiro who will be the one who will receive one of the powers of the flame of Tiago Piquilo, the winner of the last fire test, in the formation of the fifth farm in tonight:

Tiago said he’s going to give power to MC Gui and in exchange, he can’t screw with Solange. So she told me. And the power is not that you are immune, it has already come a lot, it had last week. Rich Melquiades

“Ah, but Adriane says it’s going to be something new,” commented Dayane, the farmer of the week. “Friend, but if you stop to think about it, everything in ‘A Fazenda 13’ is unprecedented,” said Aline.

“But I think that’s it, or it can change the person from the farm, or put someone else,” Rico speculated. But no one can mess with my indication,” continued the farmer.

“You’re right, absolute [da indicação]?”, Aline questioned and Dayane confirmed. “Guys, if he comes back, he’ll run over you,” Aline commented. “It doesn’t matter. He put me in the field twice, what am I going to do?” model, referring to Arcrebiano.

The Farm 13: The pedestrians who have already won the fire test and took the lamp

1 / 5 1st winner: Bil Araújo A Fazenda 2021: Bil Araújo won the first fire test of the season Play/Playplus two / 5 2nd winner: Rico Melquiades A Fazenda 2021: Rico Melquiades won the second test of fire in the reality show Play/Playplus 3 / 5 3rd winner: Mileide Mihaile The Farm 2021: Mileide gains Trial of Fire and grants the power of the red flame Play/PlayPlus 4 / 5 4th winner: Bil Araújo The Farm 2021: Bil is the winner of the Trial of Fire Play/PlayPlus 5 / 5 5th winner: Tiago Piquilo The Farm 2021: Tiago wins the lamp test Play/Playplus