Riquelme, Lucão, Pec… Diniz repeats recipe for success and stands first wave of boys at Vasco | Vasco

First Riquelme and now Lucão. The 20-year-old goalkeeper’s lineup surprised many minutes before the 2-1 victory over Coritiba, but betting and giving morale to youngsters is an old habit of Fernando Diniz. In his last relatively successful works, a common point was always to make boys take off in Athletico-PR, Fluminense and São Paulo.

In this small cutout of seven games, other silverware from the house have taken advantage of Diniz’s sharp look in relation to the base. Bruno Gomes and Gabriel Pec, both 20 years old, have played frequently. There is also no lack of space for the “experienced” Ricardo Graça, 24, and Andrey, 23. Riquelme and Lucão, however, deserve to be highlighted for not having achieved a sequence with Lisca.

In the post-victory against Coxa, last Saturday, Diniz praised the integration of the youngsters with the most experienced of the Vasco team and showed optimism about the future of the club.

– I think it’s a very positive combination. Vasco’s cast, in fact, was very well formed. The trend is that it improves more and more with the sequence of games. There are a lot of technical players, a lot of good players in their base categories, some here and others that will come out here in the next moment. And this is part of what Vasco intends for the future.

Today’s selectables emerged with Diniz in the Hurricane

Since he started to get jobs in the main clubs in the country, Fernando Diniz has managed to reveal or recover young people of value. At Athletico-PR, which he directed in the 2018 season, he shed light on two athletes who now attend Tite’s calls: defensive midfielder Bruno Guimarães and left-back Renan Lodi.

In relation to Guimarães, Diniz’s participation is more decisive. He worked with him as coach and technical coordinator at Audax-SP between 2015 and 2017. When he met him again at Athletico-PR, in 2018, Bruno’s football gained national prominence.

After pinching Bruno Guimarães from the base at Audax, Diniz banked him as a starter in the Hurricane. After that, even with the departure of the coach, the athlete became a key player and an idol within the Paraná club.

Renan Lodi, born in 1997 like Bruno Guimarães, was in the sub-23 of Athletico-PR when Fernando Diniz arrived at the club. With the departure of Sidcley to Corinthians, Lodi was promoted and began to have opportunities. Tiago Nunes, Diniz’s successor, later consolidated it.

Lodi, now at Atlético Madrid, and Guimarães, from Lyon, to date represent the two biggest transfers in rubro-black history. The two negotiations yielded more than 40 million euros.

Silvers from Flu’s house have their first chance, and other young people from abroad gain space

At Fluminense, Fernando Diniz launched the skilled João Pedro and Marcos Paulo at the beginning of the 2019 season. Both are already in Europe. The first, forward, defends Watford. The midfielder, who left free of charge, signed with Atlético de Madrid.

When praising Riquelme after the 2-0 victory over Goiás, the coach mentioned the two former tricolors.

– He played very well, he is an extremely talented player and, regarding our relationship, we got closer on the first day of my arrival. He is a teammate of Marcos Paulo and João Pedro, who I worked with at Fluminense. We had an immediate connection. He is a talented young man who has a bright future ahead of him – said the coach.

The case that drew the most attention was that of Miguel, now in Bragantino and who recently left Laranjeiras in a litigious manner. The boy also debuted in 2019, at age 16, and without a professional contract signed at that time. In his first minutes, the midfielder started a play that ended in a great goal by bicycle from João Pedro.

Pulled to train among professionals in May, Miguel debuted a month later. Diniz’s decision to list him for an important game against Cruzeiro, for the Copa do Brasil, took the board of Fluminense by surprise, which was still negotiating the signing of the athlete’s first professional contract.

Not only silverware won the watchful eye of Fernando Diniz. Newly signed Dodi (23), Allan (22), Nino (22) and Caio Henrique (21) became an important part of Fluminense by the hands of the coach. Caio and Nino were called up for the Olympic team, and the defender made the title of the team that won the gold medal in Tokyo.

Antony trades banks and boos for Europe, and trio starts to take hold

Still on the subject of the Olympic team, another gold medalist and now a member of Tite’s team also has a lot to thank Diniz for. Striker Antony was a reserve and the target of boos when the coach arrived at Morumbi, at the end of 2019.

Right on his debut, in a draw with Flamengo, on September 28, Diniz selected him as a starter. From then on, Antony took off, became the main player for São Paulo and brought in 16 million euros to the tricolor coffers at the beginning of 2020. In a recent interview with “The Guardian”, from England

– He’s a man who lifts you up when you make a mistake. It makes you feel comfortable. That’s what he did to me. His first game was against Flamengo. I remember he called me and put me at ease, saying, ‘Whenever you catch the ball, I want you to move forward whenever you can. It doesn’t matter if you make a mistake.’ That’s how players like Brenner and Gabriel Sara have flourished. It’s Diniz.

Mentioned by Antony, Brenner was another to secure an advantageous transfer to São Paulo. It came out in a closed negotiation at around US$ 15 million. The player had been passing by Fluminense (he had been loaned out in 2019), he was out of space at Morumbi, but he started playing with Diniz and ended last season as the team’s top scorer, with 22 goals, and highlighted by a team that came to lead the Brazilian Championship, won by Flamengo in the final stretch.