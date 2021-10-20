Rocks brought by Chinese space mission reveal secrets of the Moon’s history – 10/19/2021 – Science

The first lunar rocks brought to Earth in decades showed that the terrestrial satellite had volcanic activity even less time than previously thought, announced on Tuesday (19) the Chinese scientists who analyzed them.

Last year, a Chinese space mission brought rocks and soil from the Moon to Earth, something that hasn’t happened in four decades and that represented a major achievement for the Chinese space program.

In analyzing this material, scientists found basalt, a form of cooled lava, 2030 million years old, bringing the last known volcanic activity on the Moon to nearly 900 million years.

Analysis of the samples “reveals that the Moon’s interior was still evolving about 2 billion years ago,” the Chinese Academy of Sciences said in a statement.

However, these samples came from older parts of the lunar surface, leaving the scientific community without information about a significant part of the satellite’s more recent history.

The Chang’e 5 mission, named after the Chinese Moon goddess, collected two kilograms of samples from a previously unexplored part of the Moon, the Mons Rumker volcano, in the vast area called the Ocean of Storms (“Oceanus Procellarum”).

Scientists selected this area because they thought it might have formed more recently due to the low density of meteor craters on its surface.

“These results are extremely exciting, because they provide incredible insights to understand the formation of the Moon and its evolution over time,” said Audrey Bouvier, professor of planetology at the University of Bayreuth (Germany), in a video message presented at a press conference. press this Tuesday in Beijing.

The latest findings, published in three articles in the journal Nature on Tuesday, raise new questions for scientists trying to decipher the satellite’s history.

“How did the Moon maintain volcanic activity for so long? The Moon is small and should disperse heat quickly. At least that’s what we thought,” Chinese Academy of Science researcher Li Xianhua, one of the authors, told reporters about the studies.

The Chang’e 5 mission samples were a big step for the Chinese space program, which sent one robot to Mars and another to the hidden side of the Moon.