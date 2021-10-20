Rodrigo Faro shows his daughter’s 4,000 reais reborn dolls and impresses

The presenter Rodrigo Faro joked and announced “family increased” with his daughter’s reborn dolls

The host Rodrigo Faro surprised fans this Tuesday afternoon (19) by sharing a photo with the caption: “Family increased”. In the image, he is shown holding two reborn dolls beside his wife Vera Viel, who in turn kisses the head of one of the toy babies.

For some unsuspecting followers the publication was a surprise and many of them even congratulated Rodrigo Faro and the wife for the growth of the family. Other fans joined in the presenter’s game and celebrated the couple’s “grandchildren”, in addition to explaining that they were super realistic dolls. Faro’s prank also drew laughs from presenters Renata Alves and André Marques.

“Helena’s babies”, as announced by Vera Viel, who also showed the details of the twin dolls on her social network, are from the couple’s youngest daughter, Helena, who is eight years old. Faro and Vera are also the parents of Maria, thirteen, and Clara, sixteen.

The reborn dolls are handcrafted, handmade toys that impress by imitating real babies almost perfectly. Each doll is assembled piece by piece in a very delicate artistic process. They are made of vinyl or silicone to make every detail as realistic as possible, such as nails, eyelashes and hair. One of the main characteristics of this type of toy is the skin texture, which reproduces all the folds so characteristic of babies. Even the weight of the dolls is equal to that of real babies. Because of so many details, the production of each doll can take weeks to complete. The cost is also quite high, according to the brand of toys for the daughters of Rodrigo Faro, each model costs around two thousand reais and is accompanied by a trousseau – consisting of a suitcase, clothes and accessories for the dolls. As the presenter’s daughter has twin reborn dolls, they cost a total of four thousand reais!

