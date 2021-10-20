Rollercoaster in the middle of the Persian Gulf? Saudi Arabia wants to create 1st amusement park on an oil platform

RIO — An investment fund from Saudi Arabia intends to build the first amusement and tourist destination park on a deactivated oil platform in the middle of the Persian Gulf, in the Middle East.

Called “The Rig” (“The Platform”, the project announced by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia last Friday, is expected to occupy a floating area of ​​150,000 m² in the sea, but still no scheduled opening date.

The project is presented amid a Saudi effort to diversify its economy over the long term, overly dependent on oil, a villain of climate change.

The country is one of the most conservative in the world, but the promotional material promises to make the old platform, located close to one of the biggest oil exporters in the world, a fun and hospitable environment, with bedrooms and restaurants, as well as many adventures and experiences aquatic.

Watch the video with the simulation of how the project will work:

It will be a sort of metallic fun resort on the waters. The structure will have three hotels, renowned restaurants, a helipad and a variety of adventure activities, including extreme sports, such as kart, roller coaster and a Ferris wheel.

In addition, there will be a marina with space to moor up to 50 boats, 800 rooms and 11 restaurants.

According to the PIF, it intends to add value to the local economy and guarantees “environmental preservation and the project will follow the main global standards and best practices, further supporting the broader efforts of the Kingdom (Saudi Arabia) in environmental protection”.

The Rig seeks to attract tourists from all over the world, with emphasis on people coming from countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council — Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain.

According to PIF, The Rig’s project seeks to bring innovation to Saudi Arabia’s entertainment and tourism sectors, to achieve diversity in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals, with strategies to reduce the country’s dependence on the country. Petroleum.