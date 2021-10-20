Romildo says that the award for Mancini fleeing relegation does not reach R$ 1 million

The president of Grêmio Romildo Bolzan Jr. admitted that there must be payment of the so-called “extra animal” for players in case they escape relegation to Serie B at Brasileirão. However, he denied the values ​​that emerged in the press last week, calling them “exorbitant”.

The bonus released by the press was around R$ 5 million. However, according to Romildo, the value does not reach R$ 1 million. “Of course, there will also be an award for players,” he admitted.

Player contract renewals will not be discussed yet. The president awaits the conclusion of the season to find out if he will remain in Serie A. Players like Diego Souza, Rafinha, Cortez, among others, have links that end in December. “We will know how to recognize those who honor and defend the Grêmio shirt”, he summed up.

President Romildo admitted that after the 3-2 victory over Youth, a better environment was created. However, he acknowledged that there is still “a lot of work” to be done to avoid relegation. “Mancini debuted well, the fans came engaged, the way we want. A better situation is being created”, he celebrated.

He also acknowledged the differences in profile between the former soccer vice runners he hired and Denis Abrahão, announced last week after Marcos Herrmann’s departure. “We knew he was like that, more sanguine, with a strong speech. Each one contributes in their own way,” he said.





Grêmio faces Atlético-GO, on Monday, at 20h. The match, which takes place at the Antônio Accioly Stadium, is valid for the 28th round of the Brasileirão.