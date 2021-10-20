Ronaldinho Gaucho irritates Barcelona ‘boss’ when approaching PSG, reveals newspaper

According to the Sport newspaper, Ronaldinho Gaúcho accepted the invitation to watch the PSG game for the Champions League, despite being an ambassador for Barcelona

Ronaldinho Gaucho was involved in yet another controversy. This time, according to the Sport newspaper, the former player accepted a special invitation to watch the game of Paris Saint-Germain for the Champions League, which would have irritated the Barcelona, club in which he is an ambassador.

This is not the first confusion involving the French, Spaniards and the Brazilian, who played with both teams’ jerseys in the past.

In congratulating Messi on his move to Paris, Ronaldinho said he ”smelled the Champions League” with the PSG, due to the formation of the starred cast led by Mauricio Pochettino.

With the Brazilian present at the Parque dos Príncipes, the French team will take the field this Tuesday (19th) to face the RB Leipzig, at 4 pm (GMT), for the Champions group stage. The team occupies the second place in the key, with 4 points, and in case of victory, takes the lead.

Barcelona, ​​who are in a delicate situation in the competition, with two defeats so far, receive the Dynamo Kiev, this Wednesday (20), at 1:45 pm (GMT), at Camp Nou.

Afterwards, the two teams turn their attention to the national championships over the weekend. PSG visits the Marseille Olympics, on Sunday, at 3:45 pm (GMT), at Velódrome, for the 11th round of the French Championship, with live broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

On the same day, Barça will have the derby against Real Madrid at 11:15 am (GMT), for the 10th round of Laliga, also with live broadcast by ESPN on Star+.



