Ronaldinho Gaucho is guest of honor and accompanies PSG x RB Leipzig in Paris | Champions League

PSG has an illustrious presence on the tribunes of the Parque dos Príncipes for the match against RB Leipzig, this Tuesday , by the Champions League. And it’s not just Neymar, who is injured and is missing the match. Former player of the team, Ronaldinho Gaucho is the guest of honor of the French team in Paris.

The Brazilian idol played between 2001 and 2003 at PSG, scored 25 goals and played in 77 matches. He gave an interview to the club’s official channels before the match and joked that he even felt like going back to the field.

“It makes me want to get here, it makes me want to. But it is no longer possible. Age doesn’t allow anymore”, said Ronaldinho.

Ronaldinho Gaúcho is present at Parque dos Príncipes for PSG x RB Leipzig — Photo: Franck Fife/AFP

– It’s great to know that everything I did was with a lot of love. Play football with joy. And I was able to transmit. And today I reap the fruits of all that I managed to transmit. And so was my history in football – declared the Brazilian idol.

Ronaldinho wore the Paris shirt when he was world champion for Brazil, in 2002. In an interview with the club’s official channels, he reiterated that he hopes that Marquinhos and Neymar have the same fate in 2022.

– It is a source of great pride to be world champion and still play for PSG, to lead Paris Saint-Germain to the most important title in world football. I’m very proud. I hope other Brazilians have that same joy.

With the microphone open to the entire stadium, Ronaldinho ventured a few words in French and was highly praised. He drew a lot of applause from the crowd and thanked the affection he always receives every time he returns to Paris.