Ruby Rose denounces sexual and moral harassment in the recordings of ‘Batwoman’

Actress Ruby Rose turned to Instagram to report sexual harassment, morale and the unsafe work environment in “Batwoman”.

She was the protagonist of the series, but left production after a season in May 2020. Now, the actress has decided to divulge details about how she fractured her spine on set, and cited other colleagues who had third-degree burns and became quadriplegic during the recordings.

She claims that Peter Roth, former president of the television arm of Warner Bros., sexually harassed young women on the team. Rose recalls that the executive used his position of power to force them to perform embarrassing tasks, such as touching his crotch under the pretext of tidying his clothes.

Ruby Rose also talked more about her accident: she said she was threatened by Roth to go back to work ten days after breaking her spine, “or he’d fire the entire crew and cast, and I’d let everyone down.”

Please, my dear fans, stop asking if I’m going to return to this terrible series. I wouldn’t come back for any money in the world, not even if they held a gun to my head. AND I didn’t quit! I do not give up. They were the ones who ruined Kate Kane and destroyed the batwoman, not me.

The actress spoke of the accidents on set: “A staff member had third-degree burns all over his body, and we were not offered therapy after seeing the skin falling off his face. I was the one who sent flowers and cards, and then they said that I needed to do a sex scene without even a minute to process everything.”

The allegations also involve actor Dougray Scott, who, according to the actress, “hurt a stunt double and screamed shit at the women, he was a nightmare. He came and went when he wanted, and abused women. As the protagonist, I ordered it.” an email asking them to ban screaming on set, but they refused.”