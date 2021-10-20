Ruby Rose Denounces Stunt Abuses and Deaths on Set

Ruby Rose reported alleged abuses on the set of batwoman during the early hours of today (20), asking fans to stop asking her about the possibility of returning to the series of A.D after her one-season stay in the role of Kate Kane.

In a series of stories on her Instagram, Rose showed the many injuries she suffered while shooting the series, and reported as the producer Peter Roth and the showrunner Caroline Dry forced her back to work a mere 10 days after emergency surgery.

According to her, the producer was still behaving inappropriately with other female employees on set – for example, asking them to steam his pants while he was still wearing them, which forced the employees to touch him “near the groin area“, in the actress’ own words. Finally, Roth would also have hired a private detective to follow Rose.

Meanwhile, the unsafe conditions on the set of batwoman they also caused accidents involving other people. According to Rose, a member of the recording crew sustained third-degree burns to her face, two stunt men died, and one woman became quadriplegic.

Also according to the actress, the CW did not allow her to attend the San Diego Comic-Con to promote batwoman, and instead had her shoot a video for the convention justifying her absence. However, Rose was ordered to “cover your scars” in the recording, in order not to reveal the accidents to the public.

I work at covid-19

Showrunner Dries, according to Rose, was the one who insisted that batwoman continued filming in the early stages of the covid-19 pandemic, even as other DC/CW series such as The Flash and supergirl, had already stopped their productions.

Rose also reported that Dries was rarely seen on set. According to her, Dries visited the recordings “4 or 5 times” during the one-year period that Rose was in the role of Kate Kane, something”completely abnormal” for the showrunner position.

the castmates Douglas Scott and Camrus Johnson also appeared in Rose’s outburst. The first is defined by her as “completely unprofessional” – Rose describes how he “I arrived when I wanted, and left when I wanted“, in addition to their tantrums on set, specifically against female staff members.

Johnson, on the other hand, was appointed by the actress as responsible for the information leaks from the set to the press. “He was an egomaniac kid who worked one day a week and had the audacity to think he knew what was going on.“, he wrote.