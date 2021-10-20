Ruby Rose reveals abuse during recording, criticizes Warner Bros and CW

Actress spoke about the terrible working conditions she faced while filming the series.

having left batwoman after the first season, Ruby Rose decided to expose on his instagram the terrible working conditions he suffered while recording the series. US stories, she posted articles criticizing the production of the CW series and also the former CEO of Warner Bros. Television, Peter Roth, who left office at the end of 2020.

On her Instagram, the actress said “Enough is enough”, marking the showrunner from the series, Caroline Dryes, the producer and creator of Arrowverso Greg Berlanti and the producer Sarah Schechter. However, she made it clear that she would initially talk about the abuses of Peter Roth, the CEO of Warner Bros. Television, making very serious accusations against him, as well as saying that she was forced by Roth to return to the series 10 days after her surgery. “I’m going to tell the world what really happened on that set,” he declared before recounting his experience.

“Peter Roth, you are the first. You are the first chapter, I don’t know if you left after being promoted to the highest position as you kept making young women iron your pants while you wore them, around your crotch, or if you left after of putting a private investigator behind me, which you fired as soon as his investigation didn’t fit into your narrative. Anyway, when it comes to you, there’s already an army waiting for you.”

The actress then shared some videos of her surgery. In September 2019, Rose he had already shared on his instagram videos of the surgery and explaining what happened, a long stunt that went wrong. She also talked about having a tumor and a large fracture to her rib, soon after explaining that she was forced to go back to recording 10 days after surgery.

“For everyone who said I was too stuck on Batwoman, imagine going back to work 10 days after that. [disse, se referindo aos vídeos da cirurgia]… 10 DAYS!!! Or else the entire crew and cast would get fired and I would disappoint everyone because Peter Roth said he wouldn’t call another actress and I would lose millions to the studio (for getting hurt on his set), and I’d be the one who took the job from many people. Instead of taking half a day to rewrite the script, take me out for a few weeks.

Soon after, Rose shared a video in which she made the announcement that she would not be at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, announcing that she couldn’t go because of the series’ recordings.

“Imagine having already agreed to get paid less so I could do a passion project and be super excited to go to Comic-Con and then be told they wouldn’t adjust the recording dates so I could participate…but then later saying ‘we’re not going advertise, you who will’”.

The actress also commented that she was told that if she didn’t post the video, no one would warn fans about the fact that the cast and production wouldn’t be on the panel. Besides being told that she should cover her scar from the surgery.

Rose ended up posting a much longer text and making it clear why he will not return to the series, in addition to criticizing the actors Douglas Scott and Camrus Johnson, who were quite vocal and critical of Rose after the departure of the actress from the series:

“So, in closing, please my dear fans, stop asking me when I will return for this horrible series. I wouldn’t go back for any amount of money, not even if they had guns in my head… I DIDN’T FIRE OFF, either. I didn’t quit. They ruined Kate Kane and destroyed Batwoman, not me. I follow orders and if I wanted to continue I would have to sign [um contrato] and I would lose all my rights. Any threats or bullying will not shut me up. A member of the production team had 3rd degree burns all over his body and we didn’t even have therapy after seeing the skin fall off his face, but I was the one who sent him flowers and cards and then told us we had to record a sex scene without a minute to process. We lost two stunt doubles, I had a cut on my face so close to my eye in an action scene that I nearly went blind. A woman was left paraplegic and they tried to blame the fact that she was on her cell phone, so much so that the CW didn’t even help her at first because they had to ‘investigate’ so she had to do an internet fundraising campaign… She’s an Assistant to Production, they work with the cell phone. Her accident happened because our show refused to stop recording when all the others stopped because of Covid. Caroline Dry [a showrunner da série] she doesn’t have a heart and she wanted us to end the season during the pandemic and I told her it was a bad idea. I said everyone was distracted, constantly checking updates on Covis and his friends. And seeing Riverdale, The Flash and Supergirl all stopped, I felt like something bad was going to happen and she visited the set like four or five times and decided she could tell that my injury happened on set and that I should talk to the private investigator, but later denied this and said that I got hurt doing yoga. I don’t even do yoga. And now a person will never walk again. We stopped recording the next day, not because she almost killed someone, but because the government told her to. Also, I did fight people on set, yes, not because I wanted to fight but because I wanted safety. Ask anyone from the hair and makeup what I did for them, after two of them were hospitalized, the only person who talked about it was Dougray [Scott, que interpreta o pai de Kate Kane na série] that… Talk about someone unprofessional. He called my agent after I left to try to find a way to leave the show, to which she replied ‘Break your neck’, but he went to talk bad about me to the press. I never raised my voice on set, never… Dougray hurt a stunt double, he screamed like a ***** at women and it was a nightmare. He left when he wanted and arrived when he wanted. He was abusive to women and so, being the protagonist of the series, I sent them an email asking them to stop screaming backstage and they refused. i was late once [para as gravações, disse fazendo referência aos rumores de que ela sempre se atrasava para começar a filmar], why was in the hospital. Whoever makes these leaks, I’ll find out, but [acredito que] it was camrus [Johnson, que interpreta Luke Fox/Batwing] that after he left the hospital he said ‘Yeah, maybe if people weren’t late, we’d be able to record in time’… An egomaniac child who worked one day a week and had the audacity… or the stunt team, even though he never had blame them for nothing. But I went on TV and talked about my injury and I didn’t even play with it. Aside from them I was loved and loved my team. Oh, and they weren’t going to drive me to work and I couldn’t drive after the surgery… So they said, ‘take a taxi’.”

After a troubled experience in recordings of batwoman, you can’t imagine that Ruby Rose have decided not to renew their contract with the series. In season two, when Kate Kane returns to finish her plot, she is played by wallis day. Douglas Scott, who played Commander Kane on the show dropped out of the plot shortly before the end of season two, while Camrus Johnson had an increase in their role in the new year, becoming Batwing.

batwoman is in its third season. After the departure of Ruby Rose as Kate Kane, the character was replaced by Ryan Wilder, played by Javicia Leslie.