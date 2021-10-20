Russia’s record of Covid deaths prompts Moscow to enact new containment measures

MOSCOW and BUCHAREST — The mayor of Moscow on Tuesday announced a four-month quarantine for unvaccinated over 60s, and the Russian government has proposed a week-long stoppage of workplaces as the number of deaths from Covid- 19 in the country reached a new daily record. The number of cases is also on the rise, amid the general reluctance of the population to receive the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine.

With 12.7 million inhabitants, the city of Moscow has ordered people over 60 to stay at home for four months from Oct. 25, unless they are vaccinated or test negative for Covid, and that companies put at least 30% of their employees on a remote work system.

“The number of people hospitalized with a severe form of the disease is increasing every day” and “most alarming is the situation of Covid infection among the elderly,” Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on his website, adding that people over 60 years represented 60% of patients, almost 80% of people on respirators and 86% of deaths.





The new measures were announced hours after Russia reported a moving average of 971 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest number in a single day since the start of the pandemic, as well as 30,914 new virus cases averaged over the past 24 hours, according to data of Our World in Data, linked to Oxford University.

At a government meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova also proposed that October 30 to November 7 be considered non-working days as a way to combat the rise in infections — a measure similar to those that Russia introduced at the beginning of the pandemic.

She also suggested that the presentation of proof of vaccination or a negative test for Covid-19 be mandatory at public events and enclosed spaces, but said regions in Russia have autonomy to decide for themselves whether unvaccinated retirees should be forced to isolate whether or if extra vacations should be offered to workers as an incentive to be vaccinated.

Many Russian regions plan to keep cafes, museums and other public places open only to those who have been vaccinated with a Russian immunizer or have tested negative for coronavirus.

Romania also reported record numbers of daily Covid-19 deaths and infections on Tuesday, averaging 14,516 new cases and 344 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to data from Our World in Data. The former Soviet republic has the second lowest vaccination rate in the European Union, with 34% of the population having received at least one dose and 29.6% the complete vaccine system.

Its hospital system is also collapsing, with no intensive care beds across the country. Even before the pandemic, the Romanian health system was under pressure, plagued by corruption, inefficiencies and politicized management. The country has one of the least developed healthcare infrastructures in the EU.