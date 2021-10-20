Salah haunts, overshadows Griezmann and Liverpool takes revenge on Atlético

Liverpool avenged the elimination in the round of 16 of the Champions League of the 2019/2020 season and beat Atlético Madrid 3-2, today, in the middle of Wanda Metropolitano, in the third round of the group stage.

With two goals in 12 minutes, scored by Salah and Keita, Liverpool saw Griezmann shine and draw the match in the first stage. The Frenchman, however, was sent off at the beginning of the second half after hitting Firmino in the face. With a penalty, Salah scored his second goal in the game and ensured the victory of the English team.

With the result, Liverpool maintain their unbeaten record, as well as the lead in Group B, with nine points. Athletic is still in second place, with four.

Liverpool and Atlético de Madrid meet on November 3, at 5 pm (GMT), for the fourth round of the group stage.

Two goals in 12 minutes!

Liverpool were not intimidated by the line of five set up by Diego Simeone, and opened the scoring after seven minutes of play. In a beautiful move, Salah left three markers behind and submitted from outside the area to open the score. The ball deflected on Milner, but UEFA gave the goal to the Egyptian.

Taking charge of the attacking field, Liverpool reached the second goal five minutes later, with a great goal from midfielder Keita in the left corner, after Felipe’s botched cut in an Alexander-Arnold cross.

Griezmann leaves everything the same

Behind the marker, Atlético de Madrid took advantage of the support of the fans to launch themselves on the attack. The pressure kicked in, and 20 minutes into the opening stage, Griezmann slowed to the hosts at the edge of the small area, deflecting Koke’s low shot.

The Frenchman left everything the same in the 33rd minute of the first half. João Félix got rid of the marking and found Griezmann at the entrance to the penalty area. The attacker took Van Dijk out of the game, sent it to the back of the net and ran into the embrace.

The forward also forced goalkeeper Alisson to make a great save at 31 of the first half. After a beautiful launch by De Paul, Griezamann crossed practically the entire attack field, forced the Brazilian archer to leave the goal and save the English team.

goalkeepers shine

The second half started with archers Oblak and Alisson making good saves. On minute two, the Liverpool goalkeeper saved Mané’s strong header after a corner kick by Alexander-Arnold.

In the next move, after exchanging passes with De Paul, Carrasco entered the penalty area, but finished on top of Alisson.

From hero to villain?

Responsible for Atletico’s two goals in the first half, Griezmann was sent off six minutes into the second half, after raising his leg too much and hitting Roberto Firmino in the face.

Despite the red card, the shirt 8 was applauded by fans as he left Wanda Metropolitano.

Reds turn

With one less, Atletico Madrid closed in its defense field, and began to exploit counterattacks. Liverpool exchanged passes on the attacking field, looking for loopholes in the compact Spanish team.

The strategy worked until 31 minutes into the second half, when Hermoso brought down Diogo Jota inside the area in a ball dispute after Alexander-Arnold’s throw. Salah converted the penalty and put the English team ahead.

VAR ‘saves’ Liverpool

In a free kick by Renan Lodi in the 35th minute of the second half, Diogo Jota brought down Giménez in the area and the referee awarded the penalty.

Summoned by the VAR, Daniel Siebert reviewed the move at the edge of the field, changed his mind and canceled the penalty.