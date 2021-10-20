Salah scores, Griezmann goes from heaven to hell, and Liverpool beat Atlético Madrid in the Champions League

In an electrifying duel with expulsion, beautiful moves and many goals, Liverpool beat Atletico Madrid and extended their advantage in the leadership of group B in the Champions League.

Madrid’s athletic and Liverpool starred in a great game of Champions League at Wanda Metropolitano this Tuesday (19). For the 3rd round of the group stage, the English won 3-2, with goals from Salah, Keita and Griezmann.

The start of the Reds was overwhelming. At 7 minutes, Salah made a move, dribbling three opponents, kicked hard and had a deflection by Milner to open the scoring for the English team.

Five minutes later, the colchonera defense suffered a blackout, Felipe cut badly and the ball was clean for Keita to kick with the first one and hit Oblak’s corner to expand.

After that, Atleti was back in the game. In a short corner, Lemar played for Koke at the edge of the area, who kicked hard. Griezmann dodged and narrowed the gap.

At 34, João Félix made a beautiful individual play and played for the number 8 shirt, who doubled the ball to take Alisson out of the bid and tie the score. The French ace was heading to be the name of the game, but, when he kicked Firmino’s ear, he was sent off at the start of the second stage.

This caused the Liverpool team to regain control of the match, putting pressure on the home team. In the 30th minute, Hermoso made a silly penalty on Jota, and Salah didn’t forgive him, putting his team ahead again.

But the match was far from over. At 34 of the second half, a penalty was awarded from Jota in Giménez. After reviewing the VAR, however, the marking was voided.

Championship status

Liverpool remain at the top of the group, with 9 points in total. Atleti is close behind, with five less.

Griezmann from heaven to hell

After leaving the club for the Barcelona, the French irritated the mattress, which did not hug him at first. His two goals in the match could help his situation. But a silly sending-off at the start of the second stage took him down once more.

Alisson’s prank

Atletico Madrid recovered in the match after conceding the second goal, looking for a draw still in the first stage. But, if not for the Brazilian goalkeeper, the home team could have come out with a remarkable triumph.

Salah continues its magical season

12 goals in 11 games in 2021/22. The Egyptian king shows, once again, that his brilliance is not just a season. This Tuesday, he played a great game, helping his team to achieve a good result.